Consumer Genius Co-Founder Arti Modi Named in Visionaries Network Top Business Leaders Awards 2026

The recognition highlights Arti's role in building one of Canada's fastest-growing performance marketing platforms -- and the consumer-first philosophy that has guided its expansion into financial services, home services, and legal verticals across four international markets.

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Consumer Genius is pleased to announce that its Co-Founder, Arti Modi, has been recognized by Visionaries Network under the Top Business Leaders Awards 2026. The recognition acknowledges Arti's contribution to building Consumer Genius into an international performance marketing business, and the expertise in consumer behavior and digital lead generation that has been central to that growth.

Arti's work at Consumer Genius has always centered on a single question: how do you create a connection between a consumer and a provider that is genuinely useful to both? That focus has driven the company's expansion from its Canadian roots into the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, and across verticals that now span financial services, home energy including solar, legal claims, and home services. Consumer Genius currently reaches over 60,000 consumers per month through its owned and operated digital platforms, generating enquiry and application volume across all four markets.

"I'm grateful for this recognition, but what I am most proud of is the quality of what the Consumer Genius team delivers every day -- for partners in four countries and across industries as different as personal finance, solar energy, and legal services. That range, maintained to a consistent standard, is genuinely something."

-- Arti Modi, Co-Founder, Consumer Genius

Arti has been a driving force behind Consumer Genius's investment in AI-powered targeting and consumer matching -- tools that improve the relevance and quality of the connections the company makes on behalf of its partners. Her conviction that performance marketing should be built around genuine consumer outcomes, not just volume metrics, has shaped both the company's culture and its reputation in the markets it serves.

She receives the award with characteristic grounding. "The work is what matters," she says. "Recognition like this is encouraging, but the measure I care about is whether the consumers and partners who engage with our platforms are consistently better off for having done so."

About Consumer Genius

Consumer Genius is a performance marketing and lead generation company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, with operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, CGI connects over 60,000 consumers per month with financial service providers, home services businesses, and legal professionals through its owned and operated digital platforms. For more information, visit www.consumergenius.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934672/Consumer_Genius_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Consumer Genius Inc.

[email protected]