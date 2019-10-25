Consultation tour of organizations serving English-speaking Quebecers - Estrie

LENNOXVILLE, QC, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The consultation tour led by the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for Relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, made a stop today in Lennoxville. During this session, Mr. Skeete had an opportunity to spend some time with representatives of Québec's English-speaking communities

The main goal of the tour, announced by Mr. Skeete last July, is to find out more about the needs and concerns of English-speaking Quebecers. Based on the theme Building Bridges, it will make communities more aware of the mandate of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise and the actions implemented by its partner organizations. Another goal is to ensure more effective coordination for government actions with respect to services to the English-speaking communities, including measures implemented and funded by several different government departments. While he has already travelled to New Carlisle, Québec City, Saint-Lambert, Laval, Montreal and Pointe-Claire as part of this series of regional consultation sessions, Mr. Skeete will also be travelling to Gatineau.

"Our government is committed to building bridges with each unique English community in Quebec. I am pleased to have embarked upon this 7th leg of our consultation in the region of Estrie, a cradle of vitality in the English community. We will be attentive to this community's feedback in order to plan our government's action going forward."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

About the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

The mission of the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise is to provide liaison with the sectoral, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers, and to ensure that the concerns of the English-speaking communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions, in collaboration with the government departments and agencies concerned. In order to protect the rights and promote the well-being of English-speaking Quebecers and ensure that they have full access to public services, the Secretariat works on an ongoing basis with their representative organizations. In addition, the last budget significantly increased the funding available for various programs designed to support the initiatives proposed by a range of community groups in Québec.

