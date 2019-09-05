Consultation and awareness-building tour to meet with English-speaking Quebecers - Christopher Skeete travels to meet English-speakers on the Gaspé peninsula

NEW CARLISLE, QC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The consultation tour to meet with English-speaking Quebecers, led by the Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Christopher Skeete, made its first stop on the Gaspé peninsula today at New Carlisle, where Mr. Skeete had an opportunity to spend some time with representatives of Québec's English-speaking communities.

The main goal of the tour, announced by Mr. Skeete last July, is to find out more about the needs and concerns of English-speaking Quebecers. Based on the theme Building Bridges, it will make communities more aware of the mandate of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers and the actions implemented by its partner organizations. Another goal is to ensure more effective coordination for government actions in the area of services to the English-speaking communities, including measures implemented and funded by several different government departments.

Quote:

"The improvement of the services provided for English-speaking Quebecers is a priority for our government. In my view, and because I have a special interest in the regions, it is essential to go out to meet with the communities in their home territory. The Québec government's mission to offer high-quality services to the English-speaking communities relies on its partner organizations which, as indispensable allies, are also in the best position to be aware of, and explain, the concerns of their client groups. In New Carlisle, I sensed the strong interest of these organizations, and I welcome their active involvement in our consultation process. I am looking forward to completing the rest of the tour and to building more bridges."

Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers

About the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise

The mission of the Secretariat for relations with English-speaking Quebecers is to ensure liaison with the sectoral, regional and provincial groups representing English-speaking Quebecers, and to ensure that the concerns of the English-speaking communities are taken into account in government orientations and decisions, in collaboration with the government departments and agencies concerned. In order to protect the rights and promote the wellbeing of English-speaking Quebecers and ensure that they have full access to public services, the Secretariat works on an ongoing basis with their representative organizations. In addition, the last budget significantly increased the funding available for various programs designed to support the initiatives proposed by a range of community groups in Québec.

SOURCE Cabinet du premier ministre

For further information: Eric Jabbari, Political advisor, Office of the Premier, 514 873-3411

Related Links

https://www.quebec.ca/premier-ministre/

