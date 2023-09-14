Construction underway at Vancouver Landfill for Renewable Natural Gas facility

Local Renewable Natural Gas project will be the largest in British Columbia

SURREY, BC, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) and the City of Vancouver (the City) are working together on the construction of a Renewable Natural Gas1 (RNG) facility at the City's landfill in Delta, B.C. The project is an example of how FortisBC is working with municipalities to develop more local renewable and low-carbon gases2 to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to provide safe, affordable and reliable energy solutions for B.C. families and businesses.

"This is our largest RNG project to date and the RNG generated from the landfill will be delivered into the local gas distribution system as a low-carbon energy source," said Roger Dall'Antonia, president and CEO of FortisBC. "FortisBC is partnering with municipalities, like the City of Vancouver, farms, and other sources of organic waste so that we can increase our supply of RNG to decarbonize the gas system. It is a key way that we're taking waste that would otherwise add methane into the atmosphere and turning it into an energy source that will displace conventional natural gas thereby reducing emissions overall."

When organic waste decomposes, it releases greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. FortisBC works with suppliers like farmers, landfills operators, and local governments to capture and turn these gases into RNG to displace conventional natural gas. It is a critical part of how FortisBC is meeting the energy needs of British Columbians while reducing emissions.

The City uses RNG in its buildings, fleet and Neighbourhood Energy Utility, as a tool to reduce its own carbon emissions. The reduction in emissions as a result of this project is expected to be equivalent to up to 12,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to taking 2,600 cars off the road each year. Construction and commissioning of the RNG facility may take approximately 12 to 15 months to complete.

"As our city looks to reduce emissions and tackle the challenge of reducing our reliance on fossil fuels – it's awesome to see exciting innovation that will make a difference," said Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver. "This new RNG facility at the Vancouver Landfill is exactly the type of project that will help Vancouver grow our economy while helping to shrink our emissions. We're proud to work with our partners at FortisBC as we pave the way for a brighter – and greener future."

_______________________________ 1 Renewable Natural Gas is produced in a different manner than conventional natural gas. It is derived from biogas, which is produced from decomposing organic waste from landfills, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. The biogas is captured and cleaned to create Renewable Natural Gas (also called biomethane). 2 FortisBC uses the term renewable and low-carbon gas to refer collectively to the low-carbon gases or fuels that the utility can acquire under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, which are: Renewable Natural Gas (RNG or biomethane), hydrogen, synthesis gas (from wood waste) and lignin. FortisBC's renewable and low-carbon portfolio currently includes only Renewable Natural Gas. Other gases and fuels may be added to the program over time. Depending on their source, all of these gases have differing levels of lifecycle carbon intensity. However, all of these gases are low-carbon when compared to the lifecycle carbon intensity of conventional natural gas. The current burner tip carbon intensity of RNG is 0.29gCO2e/MJ and the current RNG portfolio lifecycle emissions are -22gCO2e/MJ. This is below B.C.'s carbon intensity threshold for low-carbon gases of 36.4 gCO2e/MJ set out in the 2021 B.C. Hydrogen Strategy.



This project is the latest example of how FortisBC is working with municipalities to supply RNG to help meet B.C.'s climate action goals. Other prominent examples include the active RNG facility for the City of Surrey and construction of facilities in the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George and the Capital Regional District.

For more information on RNG, how it's made and its many benefits, visit fortisbc.com/RNG. Learn more about the City of Vancouver's Landfill, here.

About FortisBC Energy Inc.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, renewable gas, propane and thermal energy solutions. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs more than 1,900 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,054,097 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates approximately 50,182 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit www.fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit www.fortisinc.com.

