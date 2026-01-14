Construction Start at Strathearn LRT Launches New Mixed-Use Community

New rental homes, neighbourhood retail, and improved walking and cycling links to the River Valley

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Strathearn Development Inc. today announced that construction has started on the first phase of a long-anticipated mixed-use community at 95 Avenue and 87 Street, directly adjacent to the Strathearn LRT stop.

This first phase will deliver 183 purpose-built rental homes in two six-storey buildings centred on a new public plaza with neighbourhood retail and enhanced pedestrian and cycling connections to the River Valley. This transit-oriented development will create an active hub at the heart of Strathearn and strengthen links between the community, the LRT, and downtown Edmonton.

Strathearn Development Inc. is a co-venture of Rockwell Investments, Canderel, Nearctic Properties, and Westlake. GEC Architecture is providing master planning and architectural design.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2027.

"Rockwell has a proud, historic connection to the Strathearn community. Now, after many years of planning and consultation, we are pleased to be underway with the redevelopment of these lands, to be contributing to ongoing growth and vibrancy of the neighbourhood," said Jim Stein, Vice President, Rockwell Investments.

"We are excited to join our partners in bringing this long-awaited project to life," said Ben Rogowski, President and Chief Investment Officer, Canderel. "This development adds much-needed rental housing and strengthens the link between Strathearn, the LRT, the River Valley and downtown Edmonton."

About the partners

Rockwell Investments is the original builder and, for more than seventy years, owner and steward of the Strathearn Heights Apartments, providing homes to generations of Edmonton residents.

Canderel is one of the largest private real estate companies in Canada with a diverse portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, and mixed-use projects in major cities. For over 50 years, Canderel has shaped the Canadian real estate landscape with a focus on innovation and community building, creating spaces that enhance everyday life.

Nearctic Properties is a privately owned real estate investment, development, and management company based in Edmonton. Nearctic has been a partner in Strathearn Heights Apartments for forty years.

Westlake is an alternative investment and advisory firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and asset management of multi-family rental housing and healthcare real estate in Canada and the United States.

