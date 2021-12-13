Historic Groundbreaking for the Autism Community

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A symbolic groundbreaking ceremony was held this morning to announce the imminent construction of the new Giant Steps Autism Centre, a first in the country, that will make Québec a leader in autism education, research and services. Excavation work will officially begin this month and the doors of the Centre will open in the summer of 2023.

A unique state-of-the-art building with a surface area of 66,500 square feet will be erected in the heart of the Technopôle Angus district in Rosemont. Furthermore, in collaboration with the architectural firm Provencher Roy, the Centre was designed to meet the specific sensory and perceptual needs of autistic people, particularly in terms of the organization of spaces, the choice of materials and the type of lighting.

With great pride, Giant Steps Montréal underlined today another major step towards the realization of this ambitious project. The Autism Centre will offer lifelong services grouped under four main pillars: the Giant Steps school, an Adult Education and Employment Centre, a Resource and Community Centre and a Research and Innovation Hub.

A Few Steps to Go to Reach the Goal

Thanks to a major investment of $15 million by the Québec government last August and the valuable contribution of donors within the private sector and the community, 84% of the total fundraising goal has been reached, with more than $7 million still to be raised. As part of the Take a Giant Step for Autism fundraising campaign, which is still underway, the organization is looking to raise the balance in the private sector as well as from the federal government.

Inclusive Recovery: People with Autism Can Contribute More

Autistic adults have the potential and strong desire to become active members of the workforce and contribute to the economic recovery and the development of a more inclusive society.

While a critical labour shortage is holding back the province's economic recovery, a surprising majority of adults with autism, approximately 86%, are unemployed or underemployed. Employers who have hired autistic individuals report above average overall job performance, less absenteeism, higher levels of accuracy in their tasks and many other positive qualities. There are also many positive impacts on the company culture, on the pride of other employees, on the company's image and even on customer loyalty.

Having already helped many autistic adults find employment with Québec companies, Giant Steps is determined to continue in this direction. Giant Steps believes that by helping people with autism build on their strengths and characteristics, sharing their knowledge, and by partnering with businesses and organizations, they will create a more inclusive society and new opportunities that will benefit everyone.

Quotes

"This is a major milestone not only for the Giant Steps Centre but also, and especially, for young people living with an autism spectrum disorder and for their families. These young people will soon have access to a school environment designed and built with their specific needs in mind. I am very happy for the young people who will attend this school. The support they will receive there will enable them to develop their full potential."

- Mr. Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Education

"A few weeks after announcing the government's investment in the construction of the Centre À pas de Géant, we are already at the ground-breaking, and I am simply delighted. As Minister Responsible for the Metropolis, I am very proud that this project is taking root here in Montréal, at the heart of one of our most inclusive living environments. This centre, which will reach many young people and adults with autism, will benefit their close friends and loved ones, their families, and the entire community."

- Mrs. Chantal Rouleau, Minister for Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"For Sophie and I, as well as most parents of children with autism, one of our biggest concerns is what will happen when we are gone. A centre like Giant Steps, which will help empower everyone, and find their place in the community, whether it be in day programs, or employment, is something we want for our Mathis."

- Charles Lafortune, TV host and parent of a child with autism

"Giant Steps provides a learning environment where the diversity and unique strengths of each individual are celebrated. Today's event reminds us that we will soon be able to do more and better to enable people with autism to develop to their full potential."

- Thomas Henderson, Director General, Giant Steps school

"We cannot thank enough the generous donors who have made this day possible. We are excited to see the Autism Centre take shape. This ceremony is a great demonstration of the social project we are building due to their support."

- Andrée Dallaire et André Bourbonnais, fundraising campaign co-chairs, Take a Giant Step for Autism

"There is a clear business case for hiring autistic individuals. This is not about charity or social responsibility, but rather about creating a more diversified workforce with employees who think outside the box, are loyal, productive and detail-oriented."

-Andre Pereira, Project Manager - Employment Initiatives, Giant Steps School

"It is a real pleasure for us to welcome and contribute directly to the development of this unique project, which is so close to our hearts. The start of construction is just one of the major steps ahead that will reinforce our pride in being part of it. "

- Christian Yaccarini, President and CEO, Société de développement Angus

More on Giant Steps Montreal

Giant Steps has stood at the forefront of autism education for over 40 years. Our intensive educational and therapeutic programs, offered in both French and English, to 90 students aged 4- 21, is unique in Quebec and has been replicated worldwide. We also offer an adult education program and collaborate on the federally funded Ready, Willing and Able program, which seeks to match employers with autistic employees. In addition, our Resource and Training Centre plays a vital role in providing ASD training across sectors and supports many types of organizations. Our team of over 90 professionals is one of the largest in the province.

More on Technopôle Angus

The Technopôle Angus, an urban revitalization project located in the Rosemont district of Montreal, is guided by the principles of sustainable development and social economy. With its 70 companies and 3,000 workers, residents, shops and local services, the Technopôle Angus is a real living environment including, among other things, many green spaces and public places. Its mixed use and careful planning promote an urban lifestyle within a safe and supportive community.

Resources

You can find more detailed information about the project here:

Website: https://giantstepsautismcentre.com/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0JVURAB39k

Case for Support: https://my.flipbookpdf.net/CeZOv

Architecture Book: https://my.flipbookpdf.net/dYAcS

TO MAKE A DONATION: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=giantsteps&id=22

