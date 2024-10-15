Construction of 41 social and affordable housing units in Mirabel

MIRABEL, QC, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Mirabel marked the launch of Les Habitations de la Gare, a 41-unit social and affordable housing project for independent seniors, families and individuals. This initiative, spearheaded by the Office municipal d'habitation de Mirabel, represents a total investment of more than $17 million.

The event was attended by Lucie Lecours, Member of the National Assembly for Les Plaines, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and by Patrick Charbonneau, Mayor of Mirabel, and Guylaine Coursol, President of the Office municipal d'habitation de Mirabel.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $9.9 million the project, primarily through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also securing the mortgage loan obtained by Les Habitations de la Gare. The Government of Canada is contributing more than $1 million through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Mirabel is contributing more than $842,000 to the project.

"Our investments in new affordable housing extend to all regions of Quebec and all low-income groups. This financial assistance will provide seniors, families and individuals with a place to live that's adapted to their needs. It's another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I'd like to congratulate the administrators at the Office municipal d'habitation de Mirabel and everyone involved in bringing this new living environment to Mirabel. The outcome of the combined efforts of many partners will ensure that individuals, families and seniors benefit from a healthy, affordable and safe place to live."

Lucie Lecours, Member of the National Assembly for the Plains

"Accessible housing for all Mirabel residents is a priority for our municipal council. Construction of the Les Habitations de la Gare building, located near public transit, will meet the needs of a portion of the population for whom the current supply falls short for various reasons. We are therefore pleased to see this project come to fruition thanks to the hard work of everyone involved."

Patrick Charbonneau, Mayor of Mirabel

"Our mission as an organization is to provide housing assistance to low-income households. We are proud that this building will give some 41 families or individuals the opportunity to live in a modern, safe and affordable place in the city they have chosen."

Guylaine Coursol, President, Office municipal d'habitation de Mirabel

Thirty-two of the 41 households in the future building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $550,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Mirabel (10%).

