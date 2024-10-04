LA MINERVE, QC, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the Municipality of La Minerve marked the launch of a 24-unit social and affordable housing project for semi-independent seniors. The project, spearheaded by the organization Résidence La Minerve, represents a total investment of more than $15.7 million.

The event was attended by Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, on behalf of the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, France-Élaine Duranceau; by Johnny Salera, Mayor of La Minerve; and by Suzanne Sauriol, President of Résidence La Minerve.

The Government of Quebec is contributing more than $6.2 million in subsidies to the project, primarily through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), which is also guaranteeing the mortgage loan obtained by Résidence La Minerve. The Government of Canada is contributing nearly $6 million through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The Municipality of La Minerve is granting a 25-year tax credit to Résidence La Minerve to support the residence's operations.

Quotes:

"Our investments in new affordable housing extend to all regions of Quebec and all low-income groups. This financial assistance will provide semi-independent seniors with a place to live that's adapted to their needs. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers have access to a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to thank all those who are contributing to the success of this project, which will enable our seniors to enjoy a new living environment and remain right here in La Minerve, close to their loved ones. The outcome of the combined efforts of many partners will ensure that these individuals benefit from a healthy, affordable, safe and supervised environment."

Chantale Jeannotte, Member of the National Assembly for Labelle and Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Congratulations to everyone who has stepped up and believed in this project since day one. Soon, our seniors will have a beautiful place to live that will enable them to stay right here in La Minerve. Many people have dreamed of this residence, and now it's a reality!"

Johnny Salera, Mayor of La Minerve

"This is a great day for Résidence La Minerve, whose team is delighted to see this project break ground. Thank you to all members of the non-profit organization's board of directors, who believed in the project from the very beginning and spared no effort in making it a reality. Our seniors will finally be able to stay in the community they love and appreciate so much! Thank you to all the partners who worked with us on the project. It was a fantastic team effort, and we're very proud of it."

Suzanne Sauriol, President, Résidence La Minerve

Highlights:

Some 19 of the 24 households in the future building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $325,000 over five years is being covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of La Minerve (10%).

over five years is being covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of (10%). This project also received financial support from the Fondation du Centre hospitalier des Laurentides et Centre de réadaptation des Hautes-Vallées and from Caisse Desjardins de la Rouge.

