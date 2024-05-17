Construction of 20 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Val-des-Sources

VAL-DES-SOURCES, QC, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Val-des-Sources marked the progress of the work on Phase 2 of Villa Castonguay, a project to build 20 social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Val-des-Sources. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ressource en Entretien Ménager organization, represents a total investment of nearly $10.5 million.

The event was attended by André Bachand, Chair of the Committee on Institutions and Member of the National Assembly for Richmond, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Hugues Grimard, Mayor of Val-des-Sources; and Jacques Poiré, President of Ressource en Entretien Ménager.

The Government of Quebec is contributing nearly $4.9 million to this project, including more than $2.3 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) through its AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada has contributed $4.35 million through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Val-des-Sources is providing a tax credit of over $900,000 and nearly $2.5 million in financial contributions from the Government of Quebec, delivered through the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to thank everyone who participated in the development of this innovative project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Val-des-Sources. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing models in Quebec. Your efforts will help provide seniors with healthy, safe, affordable and accessible living environments."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"These new affordable housing units will provide Val-des-Sources' most vulnerable seniors with a safe living environment designed with their needs in mind. It's another great example of collaboration between community leaders and our different levels of government."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton–Stanstead

"I want to congratulate Ressource en Entretien Ménager for masterfully managing this second project in their portfolio. The work underway will provide suitable housing for our seniors, who have helped our communities thrive. This is excellent news for Val-des-Sources and for the entire riding of Richmond."

André Bachand, Chair of the Committee on Institutions and Member of the National Assembly for Richmond

"Some seniors' residences in the area have closed in recent years, so this project to create new subsidized housing is excellent news. As a senior-friendly municipality, the City of Val-des-Sources cares about the well-being of seniors and wants to provide them with the best possible living conditions."

Hugues Grimard, Mayor of Val-des-Sources

"In addition to financial support from the governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Val-des-Sources, we have received support from local organizations, such as the Community Futures Development Corporation (SADC), the Community Development Corporation and the CIUSSS de l'Estrie-CHUS, throughout the project. I would like to recognize the efforts of André Bachand, our Member of the National Assembly, and Hugues Grimard, Prefect of the Regional County Municipality and Mayor of Val-des-Sources, who were a great help in untangling the knotty issues we came across. I want to acknowledge the contribution of Corporation de la ressource intermédiaire d'hébergement de la MRC d'Asbestos, better known as La Résidence Monfette, which contributed $200,000, a large part of the proceeds from the sale of its capital assets, for the project."

Jacques Poiré, President of Ressource en Entretien Ménager

Up to 16 of the 20 households in the future building could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $275,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Val-des-Sources (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Val-des-Sources (10%). Phase 1 of Villa Castonguay created 16 housing units for seniors.

