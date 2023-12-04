Construction of 12 social and affordable housing units for seniors in Chelsea

CHELSEA, QC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada and the Municipality of Chelsea marked the start of the Résidence du Petit Bois project consisting of 12 new social and affordable housing units for semi-independent seniors in Chelsea. The project, an initiative of Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea, represents a total investment of nearly $6.4 million.

The event was attended by Robert Bussière, Member of the National Assembly for Gatineau and Member of the Office of the National Assembly, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities; Pierre Guénard, Mayor of Chelsea; and Céline Brault, President of Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea.

The Government of Quebec has invested more than $1 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) AccèsLogis Québec program. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed more than $10,000 under the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The Municipality of Chelsea is providing $5.2 million, with more than $4.1 million coming from the Government of Quebec under the tripartite agreements the Municipality has signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Quebec's financial contribution to this project is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The federal government will continue to work toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most, here in Chelsea and across the country, thanks to programs like the Rapid Housing Initiative and collaboration from all levels of government."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"I would like to thank all those involved in this wonderful project, which contributes to a strong commitment by our government to completely change the vision and philosophy of housing for seniors in Quebec. This new residence will certainly enhance the daily lives of its future occupants!

Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors and Minister Delegate for Health

"I want to congratulate Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea, which put together this wonderful project allowing seniors in our community to stay close to their loved ones. Your initiative puts into action our government's strong commitment to improving housing in Quebec. Résidence du Petit Bois will allow seniors to live in a healthy, safe, affordable, and accessible environment."

Robert Bussière, Member of the National Assembly for Gatineau and Member of the Office of the National Assembly

"'It is with immense joy and a deep sense of accomplishment that we mark the beginning of an exceptional project: the construction of our seniors' home in Chelsea. This ground-breaking represents the commitment of an entire community to creating a warm, safe and loving place for our seniors. We extend our gratitude to everyone who has contributed in any way to making this dream possible. By joining forces, we are sowing the roots of a future environment that will foster dignity, respect and quality of life for our seniors at the heart of their community."

Pierre Guénard, Mayor of Chelsea

"The start of construction on Résidence du Petit Bois is a dream come true for the members of Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea and for all those who believed in the project and have supported our efforts over the years. The dream is of having a residence that will provide a safe and affordable living environment for our seniors and that will make our community proud."

Céline Brault, President of Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea

Highlights:

Up to 9 of the 12 households in the future building could be eligible for the rent supplement program from Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). This would allow them to spend only 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $155,000 over 5 years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Chelsea (10%).





over 5 years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of (10%). Chelsea Housing Corporation also received $180,000 from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Assistance under this program is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Chelsea .





from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Assistance under this program is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of . Members of the community financially supported Corporation d'habitation de Chelsea's project, including Caisse Desjardins ($40,000) , the economic and social development department of the Des Collines-de-l'Outaouais RCM ($40,000) , the Bradford family in Chelsea ($40,000) , and the Charles Family IGA ($30,000) .

