Construction Momentum Continues at McIlvenna Bay in August 2025

"The McIlvenna Bay project is a great example of how Canada is accelerating the development of responsibly sourced critical minerals – and today's update is a testament to why the Government of Canada has referred McIlvenna Bay to the Major Projects Office, as a potential Project of National Interest. With construction moving steadily and production expected next year, this project demonstrates what is possible when industry, Indigenous partners, and government work together. Through the Major Projects Office and federal funding programs like the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund and Strategic Innovation Fund, we are proud to support Foran in delivering one of Canada's most promising new copper-zinc assets, essential for the technologies that power our future."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Dan Myerson, Executive Chairman and CEO of Foran, commented "I am deeply proud of our team's continued tenacity and commitment, with construction at McIlvenna Bay now 56% complete and firmly on track for commercial production by mid-2026. Our disciplined approach is gaining momentum, ensuring steady execution on site while laying the foundation for a smooth ramp into production. As one of the first five projects referred to Canada's new Major Projects Office, McIlvenna Bay has been recognized as a national priority, demonstrating how a new greenfield mine can move from exploration to production while delivering on commitments to partners, local Indigenous communities, and shareholders. The endorsement from the federal government highlights a growing interest in strengthening Canada's role as a global critical minerals leader and supports potential future phased expansion opportunities at McIlvenna Bay. This progress is the foundation of a generational asset that can supply the critical minerals that the world needs, built with discipline, transparency and a focus on long-term value creation. We look forward to providing continued updates as we establish McIlvenna Bay as one of the most compelling new critical minerals projects in Canada."

Key Achievements from the month of August, 2025:

Safety remains a top priority for the Company, with a lost time incident frequency rate for the site, including our exploration activities, of 0.9 year-to-date and a workforce of approximately 762 people on site.

Overall construction reached approximately 56%, marking consistent progress with commercial production reiterated for mid-2026.

The project continues to track in line with the revised capital estimate disclosed in the May 13, 2025 press release.

press release. Underground development advanced approximately 597 metres ("m") in August, representing another record month of underground development metreage, highlighting the strong ramp-up of owner-operator crew performance.

Reached a significant milestone surpassing 100,000 tonnes of ore stockpiled, with total ore inventory of approximately 112,000 tonnes at month-end.

Significant progress was made on the construction of the main electrical substation, with the installation of the A-frame delivered as scheduled.

Completed the tailings area water management pond.

Completed enclosure of the main process plant building.

Continued structural steel erection of the tailings handling and paste backfill structure.

Installed dewatering tanks and continued HVAC installation throughout the process plant.

Government Funding Initiatives Update

During the Q3 2025 period to-date, the Company received the first disbursements under its previously announced contribution agreements with the federal initiatives, Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF") and Strategic Innovation Fund ("SIF") of $2.6M and $7.8M, respectively.

Based on the expected rate of qualifying expenditures and estimated timelines to subsequent disbursements, the Company continues to expect gross contributions under by the CMIF and SIF programs over the construction period to be in-line with its outlook as previously disclosed on May 13, 2025.

Construction Progress Summary

Description Progress to Date (as of August 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated) Health & Safety Site wide lost time incident frequency rate ("LTIFR") year-to-date of 0.9 and a total recordable incident frequency rate ("TRIFR") year-to-date of 3.0 after over 1,310,000 total person-hours worked year-to-date. Construction Progress & Schedule Overall project construction progress was approximately 56% at month-end.

The project remains on budget, aligned with the revised capital estimate disclosed in the May 13, 2025 press release.

Commercial production in line with previous guidance, anticipated by mid-2026.

Transmission line construction is advancing, with structures and foundation materials delivered to the SaskPower material laydown near the mine site.

Tailings Area Water Management Pond was completed and ready for handover to operations.

Structural steel erection of the conveyor towers started and continued erection of the paste backfill structural steel.

Completed surface crusher station footings and mechanically stabilized earth wall. Procurement Procurement is managing 202 work packages, with 201 packages awarded to date. Surface Development (Plant) During the month, mechanical and piping installation continued at the flotation circuits, SAG and Ball mills, concentrate and tailings handling, and structural steel erection continued at the paste backfill area of the plant.

HVAC installation is ongoing throughout the process plant and truck shop.

Main onsite electrical substation construction continued.

Mill trash screen and cyclone installed.

Progressed with thickeners and tanks installations. Underground Development Development included approximately 597m of lateral advance and 56m of decline development, with the ramp now extending approximately 103m past the 210m level.

Daily development rates remained steady at nearly 20m per day despite the Air Canada industrial action in August.

Completed ground support and ring drilling in the Fresh Air Raise and commissioned the 180m level truck load out.

Added approximately 22,000 tonnes to the surface ore stockpile in August, bringing the total to approximately 112,000 tonnes at month end, supporting mill commissioning readiness. Human Resources Approximately 762 persons on site, with 180 Foran employees and 582 construction personnel.

Qualified Person

Mr. Samuele Renelli, P. Eng., Vice President, Technical Services for Foran, is the Qualified Person for all technical information in this news release and has reviewed, verified and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining is a copper-zinc-gold-silver exploration and development Company, committed to supporting a greener future and empowering communities while creating value for our stakeholders. The McIlvenna Bay project is located within the documented traditional territory of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, comprises the infrastructure and works related to development and exploration activities of the Company, and hosts the McIlvenna Bay Deposit and Tesla Zone.

The McIlvenna Bay Deposit is a copper-zinc-gold-silver rich deposit intended to be the centre of a new mining camp in a prolific district that has already been producing for 100 years. The McIlvenna Bay Property sits just 65 km West of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and is part of the world class Flin Flon Greenstone Belt that extends from Snow Lake, Manitoba, through Flin Flon to Foran's ground in eastern Saskatchewan, a distance of over 225 km.

The Company filed its NI 43-101 compliant 2025 Technical Report on the McIlvenna Bay Project, Saskatchewan, Canada (the "2025 Technical Report") on March 12, 2025, with an effective date and report date of March 12, 2025, outlining a mineral resource in respect of the McIlvenna Bay Deposit estimated at 38.6 Mt grading 2.02% CuEq in the Indicated category and an additional 4.5 Mt grading 1.71% CuEq in the Inferred category. Investors are encouraged to consult the full text of the 2025 Technical Report which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile. The Company's head office is located at 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6C 1T2. Common Shares of the Company are listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol "FOM" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FMCXF".

