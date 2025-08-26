QUEBEC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Québec, and the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec, which is leading the project, marked the start of construction of Le Monterosso, a 20-unit affordable housing project for families, individuals and independent seniors to be built on Des Thuyas Street in Charlesbourg. This project represents an investment of more than $7.7 million.

The Government of Quebec has contributed close to $3.8 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec.

Government contributions to this project were made possible thanks to the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund and new investments to which the governments of Canada and Quebec each contributed $992 million. The Government of Canada has also contributed $990,000 through the third Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The City of Québec has also made a $1.4 million contribution to the project.

"Our government is committed to helping communities build their capacity to develop local solutions to housing needs. This residential complex will provide more safe and affordable housing for individuals in Québec. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that more Quebecers are able to enjoy a quality living environment. Our financial contribution to this project will enable 20 low- and moderate-income households to enjoy a safe and welcoming living environment and remain in their community. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Investing in housing is investing in the well-being of our people. The addition of 20 new units is excellent news for the city of Québec. Today's announcement is a concrete example of what we can achieve when governments and partners work together to build more housing, faster, for Quebecers and Canadians."

Steeve Lavoie, Member of Parliament for Beauport–Limoilou

"I'm proud to see this major project get under way in Charlesbourg. This investment by our government through the Société d'habitation du Québec shows our firm commitment to meeting the housing needs of different client groups in all regions of Quebec. I congratulate the Office d'habitation de Québec for this project, as well as the many partners and collaborators involved."

Jonatan Julien, Quebec Minister Responsible for Infrastructure, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region and Member of the National Assembly for Charlesbourg

"The City of Québec is thrilled at the addition of 20 new affordable units to our housing supply. These homes will help us respond to growing needs across our city. This project that's being started in the Charlesbourg sector will contribute greatly to the goals of the accelerated implementation plan for our Vision for housing: 80,000 new homes by 2040. Every new unit built helps us lessen the impact of the current housing crisis."

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for housing

"The Monterosso project will give 20 low-income households waiting for subsidized housing a place to call home. As a seamless addition to an existing living environment, this building will enhance services to occupants and allow for the use of land belonging to the Office municipal d'habitation de Québec. This is yet another example of action being taken to meet the housing needs of Québec residents."

Dany Caron, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de Québec

All eligible households could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

