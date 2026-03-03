Constant Contact earns multiple spots on G2's 2026 Best Software Awards

The digital platform earns title as "biggest mover" of the year

WALTHAM, Mass., March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Constant Contact , a leading provider of digital marketing tools for small businesses and nonprofits, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Software Awards , in four categories:

Ranked #5th in Best Marketing & Digital Advertising Products

Ranked #24th in Best Global Software Companies

Ranked #37th in Best Software Products in the World

Ranked #50th in Best Collaboration and Productivity Products

With this year's rankings, Constant Contact moved up a total of 71 spots, making it the "biggest mover" in this year's award list.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and our goal has always been to give them the same sophisticated marketing power as the world's largest brands," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "Climbing 71 spots to become G2's 'biggest mover' is a testament to our recent innovations in AI and automation. More importantly, it reflects the success our customers are seeing every day. When they grow, we grow, and we are honored that their feedback has placed us among the top software companies in the world."

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The recognition in G2's 2026 Best Software Awards validates Constant Contact's mission to democratize powerful marketing technology and provide small businesses with the tools they need to simplify their marketing, reach more customers, and grow their businesses with confidence.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including Constant Contact. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About Constant Contact: Constant Contact is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that simplifies how small businesses and nonprofits connect with customers and grow their brand. With tools for email, social, events and more, Constant Contact helps businesses be seen and build lasting customer relationships. Learn more at constantcontact.com .

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2: G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually -- including employees at all Fortune 500 companies -- use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business -- including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Constant Contact, Inc.

Emily Wright, Global PR Director, [email protected]