Consolidated HCI Announces Proposed Reverse Takeover By Vaxxinator Enterprises

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation (NEX: CXA.H) ("Consolidated HCI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent with Vaxxinator Enterprises Inc. ("Vaxxinator"), dated as of April 18, 2021 (the "LOI") outlining the proposed terms and conditions pursuant to which Consolidated HCI and Vaxxinator will effect a business combination that will result in a reverse takeover of Consolidated HCI by the shareholders of Vaxxinator (the "Proposed Transaction"). The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Vaxxinator as a clean technology company. The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, the Company intends to change its name to "Vaxxinator Enterprises Inc." or such other name requested by Vaxxinator and acceptable to applicable regulatory authorities.

The Proposed Transaction will be structured as an amalgamation, arrangement, takeover bid, share purchase or other similar form of transaction mutually acceptable to Consolidated HCI and Vaxxinator. The Proposed Transaction will not be completed while Consolidated HCI is listed on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company intends to issue a subsequent press release with comprehensive details relating to the Proposed Transaction.

About Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation

Consolidated HCI is an Ontario-based company that trades on the NEX board under the symbol "CXA.H".

