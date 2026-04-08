Consentia Expands National Reach with Acquisition of British Columbia's Micro Com Systems

Canadian information management provider strengthens coast-to-coast capabilities amid rising demand for secure digitization and AI-driven data solutions.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Consentia, a Canadian provider of document scanning, AI-powered data extraction with expert human validation, transcription, secure storage, and secure data management services, has acquired British Columbia–based Micro Com Systems, strengthening its ability to support organizations across North America.

The acquisition marks a significant step in Consentia's national growth strategy, expanding its operational footprint in Western Canada while reinforcing its capacity to deliver secure, compliant information management services nationwide.

As organizations across healthcare, legal, financial services, education, and government sectors accelerate digital transformation initiatives, the demand for secure digitization and intelligent data processing continues to increase. Consentia supports these transitions through high-volume document scanning, AI-enabled data extraction, and end-to-end records lifecycle management helping organizations modernize legacy systems while maintaining strict privacy and regulatory standards.

Micro Com Systems has earned a strong reputation in British Columbia for reliable service and technical expertise in document and data solutions. The acquisition brings together complementary capabilities under a unified Canadian organization, enhancing service capacity while preserving local expertise.

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve clients wherever they operate in Canada," said Elizabeth Carten, Executive Director of Consentia. "By integrating Micro Com Systems into the Consentia network, we are expanding capacity, deepening technical expertise, and ensuring organizations have access to secure, scalable information solutions as their needs evolve."

With services delivered across Canada, Consentia supports both regional organizations and multi-location enterprises requiring consistent standards, data security, and operational resilience. The expanded footprint enables greater flexibility, redundancy, and responsiveness, all of which are key considerations for industries managing sensitive or regulated information.

The integration also strengthens Consentia's investment in AI technologies that enhance accuracy, improve searchability, and provide actionable insights from previously inaccessible data sets.

As Canadian organizations continue prioritizing operational efficiency, compliance, and digital readiness, Consentia's expanded national presence positions the company to support a growing range of information management needs.

SOURCE Consentia

For media inquiries, interviews, or partnership discussions, please contact: Elizabeth Carten, Executive Director, [email protected], 780.423.3100