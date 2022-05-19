Conquest Planning Inc., the engine powering the most innovative financial advice technology across Canada, announces its entrance into the UK market

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Conquest has re-imagined the financial advice delivery experience, arming thousands of advisors with powerful tools to improve efficiency through accelerated plan creation. The proven result is enhancing client engagement by eliminating ambiguities around goal achievement and deepening client relationships with advice delivered in a unique hyper-personalized digital output. This engaging process is improving experiences for advisors and clients while helping firms to deeper serve their customers.

Traditionally, over 90%1 of the British population hasn't had access to a financial plan, as historically great planning had been reserved for the wealthy. With Conquest, firms efficiently scale financial advice delivery across a broader spectrum of clients throughout virtually every life stage.

"After tremendous early success, modernizing advice delivery for over 15,000 advisors in Canada, we are excited for the opportunity to bring Conquest Planning to the UK. When building Conquest, the ability to support multiple geographies was a priority as access to financial advice is a global challenge" says Mark Evans, Founder, President & CEO – Conquest Planning. "Our AI approach to advice provides financial advisors with a powerful, yet intuitive platform to build and manage financial plans. Consumers in the UK have a greater need for advice than ever before, and we intend to empower advisors to efficiently deliver upon that need."

Conquest's core differentiator is the Strategic Advice Manager (SAM), an AI-expert system that simplifies the advice process by eliminating the inefficient and inaccurate trial & error method traditionally applied when building financial plans. By guiding the user towards the best financial strategies for the client, SAM enables advisors to focus on client collaboration ultimately expanding their capacity to service many more clients, more holistically.

About Conquest Planning

Conquest is Canada's leading financial planning software company with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The company is built on the foundational belief that every person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage the intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed hyper-customized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of FinTech veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space.



