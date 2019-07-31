Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launches in Canada

"I am proud to bring Proper No. Twelve to Canada where many of my fans and friends live. Many thousands of Canadians have asked for Proper, and we have now delivered our delicious blend of golden grain and single malt. This is pure liquid gold aged four years in Bourbon barrels," said McGregor, Founder & Chairman of Eire Born Spirits.

Proper No. Twelve is now available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Yukon Territory, and will be available in remaining provinces and territories soon.

McGregor added, "Proper No. Twelve is a Proper Irish Whiskey from a Proper Irish Man! The name Proper No. Twelve pays homage to where I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 – it is a proper whiskey and Twelve is where it began for me. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up in D12, the values of loyalty and hard work, the 'One For All' mentality. It is a brand made for all, not the select few."

Proper No. Twelve donates to first responders for every case of Proper No. Twelve sold. "First responders and emergency personnel are the proper heroes all over the world. They are the first ones in and the last ones out and we want to thank them for their commitment, loyalty and selflessness," said McGregor. Eire Born Spirits has committed to donate $5 for every case sold to local first responders and emergency service personnel, up to $1 million annually. These people and organizations will be identified for each country around the world and donations will go directly to specific countries where sales take place. For every case sold in Canada, $5 USD will be donated in Canada.

Proximo Spirits is the global distribution partner for Proper No. Twelve. The brand is available in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and now Canada. Proper No. Twelve is 40% ABV. Visit ProperWhiskey.com to learn more and follow the brand's social channels @ProperWhiskey.

About Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought McGregor's endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey. Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud.

For years, McGregor developed the brand under the project name "Notorious" through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. It became a longer and more complicated project than originally expected, so McGregor turned to a distillery with a proven history of quality whiskey making. He met his master distiller, and together they took painstaking measures to bring the whiskey to fruition. "We created close to one hundred blends and ultimately selected what we knew was the one and only proper whiskey blend. We took the time to develop an incredible whiskey that is reasonably priced, and I am excited to share it with the world," said McGregor.

Proper No. Twelve's first expression is a blend of golden grain and single malt. It is produced at the oldest distillery in Ireland in an area known for its rich soil and pure spring water. Proper No. Twelve is smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood.

About Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) World Champion, family man, philanthropist and entrepreneur who has added Founder and Chairman to his name with the launch of Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, owned by his company Eire Born Spirits.

McGregor has catapulted into stardom not only as an MMA World Champion but as a cultural phenomenon recognized for his outspoken personality and incredible work ethic. He is among the biggest pay-per-view draws in MMA history, having headlined four out of the six highest ever-selling MMA, UFC pay-per-view events. His boxing match with Floyd Mayweather drew 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second most buys in combat sports history. McGregor's strong work ethic and dedication to MMA have allowed him to achieve his tremendous success. In the last five years, McGregor has gone from a plumber receiving social welfare to becoming one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Media Contact: Kate Laufer Gorenstein | prpr@properwhiskey.com

SOURCE Eire Born Spirits