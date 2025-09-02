CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN PRIVATE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd. (CC&L Private Capital) is pleased to announce that Cameron Smith is joining its leadership team as a Managing Director, Sales Management effective September 2, 2025.

In his new role, Cameron will oversee the firm's growth and client engagement efforts. Cameron joins CC&L Private Capital with extensive experience, having spent the past five years at Nicola Wealth as Vice President, Advisory Services, and before then in leadership and advisory roles with MD Financial Management.

With nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, Cameron possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in delivering wealth management services to high-net-worth clients. Cameron holds the CFP®, CIM® and FCSI® designations. "We are thrilled to welcome Cameron to our firm," said Jeff Guise, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer at CC&L Private Capital. "His character, leadership and industry knowledge will be invaluable attributes to CC&L Private Capital as we continue to serve our clients and enhance our offering."

"I am honoured to join CC&L Private Capital," said Cameron. "The firm's investment philosophy and governance are best-in-class, and I am proud to be part of a team with some of the most dedicated Wealth Advisors in the country. I believe the firm is poised for further growth, and I look forward to contributing to that success."

CC&L Private Capital provides expert wealth management advice to high-net-worth families, foundations, and Indigenous communities across the country. With over $18 billion in assets under management, it is one of Canada's largest independent and privately held investment managers, and is part of the broader Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group.

SOURCE Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.cclprivatecapital.com or contact: Adrian Tate, AVP, Communications, Connor, Clark & Lunn Private Capital Ltd., 604 643 5764, [email protected]