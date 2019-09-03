Connecting people and places in Ontario with bridge improvements

ELGIN COUNTY, ON, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern and reliable networks of roads and bridges are essential to ensuring the safety of Canadians, while improving their quality of life and positioning communities for growth.

Today, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced funding for two infrastructure projects in northeastern Ontario.

In the Mississaugas of New Credit First Nation community, Bridge #13 will be rehabilitated, which will replace the deck and underlying structure and include waterproofing, upgrading of bridge approaches and paving. These improvements will provide safer and more reliable access for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

Elgin County will see the replacement of the Port Bruce Bridge with a two-lane, 77 metre bridge with sidewalks and cycling lanes. The project will facilitate more active transportation, restore permanent access across Catfish Creek, and provide safer travel for residents and visitors.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million in these projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Province of Ontario is contributing over $1.8 million to these two projects.

Quotes

"Improving Canada's roads and bridges is essential to the long-term growth of Ontario's communities. Once complete, these important projects in Elgin County and the Mississaugas of New Credit First Nation community will allow residents to travel safely, spend less time on the road and more time with family and friends."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development,

"With the help of the Government of Canada we are able to complete the much needed work on the repair, replacement of Bridge # 13. This work will ensure the safety of Mississaugas of the Credit residents and the many visitors who utilize Bridge # 13. We look forward to an ongoing relationship to ensure all access points within our First Nation are safe and structurally sound, Miigwech."

R Stacey Laforme, Chief of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation

"This announcement is exciting news for Elgin County. For our community, the collapse of the Port Bruce Bridge presented a number of challenges including safety, logistics and the movement of traffic over Catfish Creek. For our Council, this costly infrastructure failure has made it challenging to plan for competing priorities. The Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will provide substantial and much needed financial assistance as we work to rebuild the Port Bruce Bridge. Elgin County is not only celebrating the financial support that we will receive through this program, but we are celebrating what happens when different orders of government partner to respond to the needs of our citizens."

Warden Duncan McPhail, County of Elgin

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

More than $10.1 billion of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting trade and transportation projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Related Product

Backgrounder - Connecting people and places in Ontario with road and bridge improvements

Backgrounder

Connecting people and places in Ontario with bridge improvements

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support two bridge improvement projects in Ontario.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $3.1 million in the two projects through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS). The Province of Ontario is contributing over $1.8 million with the First Nation and the municipality responsible for remaining project costs.

Project Information:

Project

Name Location Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding First

Nation /

Municipal Funding Rehabilitation

of Bridge #13 Mississaugas

of the New

Credit First

Nation The project will rehabilitate

Bridge #13 by replacing the

existing deck and underlying

structure and incorporating it

into the existing structure.

Work will also include

waterproofing, installation of

new approach slabs and

paving. $654,524 $159,966 $132,337 Port Bruce

Bridge

Replacement Elgin County The project scope will remove

and replace the temporary,

single span bridge with a two-

lane, 77 metre bridge with

sidewalks and cycling lanes. $2,500,000 $1,666,500 $1,365,082

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/on-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Rural Opportunity, National Prosperity: An Economic Development Strategy for Rural Canada:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/rural/strat-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Kendra Wilcox, Acting Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 343-549-8856, kendra.wilcox@canada.ca ; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

