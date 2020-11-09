Connect Biopharma to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020

SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Connect Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO of Connect Biopharma, will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:10 pm EST / 6:10 pm GMT.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a U.S.- and China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immune modulators to be used in the treatment of serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging our expertise in the biology of T cell modulation and our proprietary Immune Modulation Technology Platform, a high-throughput screening platform that rapidly and efficiently identifies molecules that target clinically validated disease pathways, we are a company passionate about developing innovative medicines and improving the lives of those suffering from these chronic and debilitating diseases worldwide.

In addition to our lead drug candidates, CBP-201 and CBP-307, we are also advancing three preclinical programs, comprising two small molecule candidates (CBP-174 and CBP-312) and one antibody targeting IL-33 (CBP-233) as treatments for various serious inflammatory conditions. We hold all global rights to our proprietary pipeline and discovery technologies. For additional information about Connect Biopharma, please visit our website at www.connectbiopharm.com

