Conklin Métis Community Announces 7 New Business Partnerships: Beginning the Transformation of a Small Northern Alberta Community

CONKLIN, AB, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Conklin, a predominantly Métis community in northern Alberta, situated just south of the Alberta oil sands, has long grappled with housing shortages and limited economic opportunities despite its proximity to Alberta's economic engine. However, in a move poised to be transformative, the Conklin Resource Development Advisory Committee (CRDAC) - an elected board tasked with spearheading economic development initiatives - today unveiled 7 new business partnerships, a development set to significantly boost income generation, job prospects, and skills training within the community.

The newly forged partnerships represent a diverse array of industries and include:

Brothers HDD

Enviromulch Mulching & Logging Services

Gateway Mechanical

Global Fusion Coating Inc.

Lynco Energy Services

Great Northern Bridgeworks

Surerus-Murphy Joint Venture

During an event held today in Conklin, CRDAC CEO Scott Duguid hailed the announcement as "game-changing" for the community. "We've dedicated significant efforts to revitalizing our community on two fronts: securing funding from governmental and private sources for housing initiatives, and aggressively pursuing business partnerships. We've witnessed in other northern communities the tangible benefits that such partnerships bring, not only in terms of financial gains but also in creating job opportunities and fostering skill development. We couldn't be more thrilled about what this means for Conklin. We're now firmly on the economic map of northern Alberta."

One company representative, Dean Seiz with Gateway Mechanical, spoke to the corporate motivation to partner with Conklin, "Partnership is key for us at Gateway, and we're excited to team up with the CRDAC. Together, we'll contribute to the economic development of the Conklin community working with the other industry partners." Doug Golosky, from Lynco Energy Services, himself a Métis entrepreneur stated, "My vision has always been to help build and improve communities, and we can accomplish so much when we work together, and that is why equity partnerships are so important as an additional way to build wealth. My philosophy has always been, the ultimate way to create strong communities of the future, for our next generations, is to have ownership of our enterprises."

The announcement drew praise from government representatives. "I want to congratulate the CRDAC for its success bringing business partnerships to Conklin. As MLA and minister of Energy and Minerals, it's great to see this community seeing the benefits of its proximity to the oil sands. Congratulations also to new business partners who will see many long-term benefits from these agreements." Hon. Brian Jean, Minister of Energy and minerals and MLA for Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche.

"As the Parliamentary Secretary for Small Business and Northern Development I am thrilled to see the success of CRDAC in bringing business partnerships to Conklin. Northern Alberta is ripe for economic development, tourism and transportation corridor developments and this partnership is indicative of the potential. Congratulations to the CRDAC and their new partners for this success." Tany Yao, MLA Parliamentary Secretary for Small Business and Northern Development & Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

A signing ceremony for the partnerships took place today in Conklin, with efforts already underway to initiate the collaborative ventures.

