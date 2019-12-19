Confirmation of Cancellation date

TSX: ASO

AIM: ASO

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement on 4 December 2019, Avesoro Resources Inc (the "Company" or "Avesoro") confirms that the last day of dealings in the Company's common stock on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be 7 January 2020 and cancellation of admission of the common stock to trading on AIM will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 8 January 2020 subject to a dealing notice, as defined in the AIM Rules for Companies, being issued.

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates two gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia ("New Liberty") and the Youga Gold Mine in Burkina Faso ("Youga").

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Certain information communicated in this announcement was, prior to its publication, inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.

For further information: Avesoro Resources Inc, Geoff Eyre / Nick Smith, Tel: +44(0) 20 3405 9160; Camarco, (IR / Financial PR), Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis, Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980; finnCap (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), Christopher Raggett / Scott Mathieson / Hannah Boros / Camille Gochez, Tel: +44(0) 20 7220 0500; Berenberg (Joint Broker), Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi, Tel: +44(0) 20 3207 7800; Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker), Rupert Fane / Andrew Chubb / Ernest Bell, Tel: +44(0) 20 7907 8500

Related Links

www.avesoro.com

