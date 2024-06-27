Configit Chosen by Canadian Company Premier Tech to Propel Digital Transformation

Configit Ace® SaaS to Transform Manufacturing Efficiency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Configit, global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced today that it has been selected by its first Canadian customer, Premier Tech, to improve the efficiency of packaged product manufacturing facilities.

Premier Tech is a global company with 5,200 team members across 28 countries. With its world headquarters in Rivière-du-Loup, Québec, Canada, the company operates in different industries through five business groups. One of them, Premier Tech Systems and Automation, will greatly benefit from the Configit Ace SaaS environment. Global leader in the manufacturing of packaging and bulk handling equipment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation harnesses the great potential of robotics and automation to help manufacturers optimize their operations, while ensuring the safety of their teams.

With the support of the Configit Ace SaaS environment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation sought a solution that would help define standards and reduce the complexity of configurations using a flexible and customer-friendly approach. Configit stood out for its independent solution with seamless integration into the existing landscape, Salesforce CPQ. Configit also demonstrated a strong record of customer support and the capability to manage complex configurations. With the support of the Configit Ace SaaS environment, Premier Tech Systems and Automation will be able to enhance business model flexibility to meet market demands, increase sales through cost reductions and improved speed, and decrease rework by accurately interpreting customer needs — therefore creating more value for its clients. Aligning perfectly with the group's vision for the coming years, this partnership will enable the integration of AI and decision support solutions, improving the speed and quality of implementation.

Wilhelm Bielert, Senior VP and CIO, Premier Tech Systems and Automation, said: "Our decision to partner with Configit was grounded not only in Configit's exceptional configuration technology, but also in its flexibility, openness and the team's professionalism. Configit Ace was the only offering we found that truly understood the challenges of complex configurations. We look forward to continued success as we implement Configit Ace SaaS to further enhance our business model flexibility in meeting both market and customer demands."

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "We are very pleased to see Premier Tech as our first customer in Canada. Premier Tech's selection of Configit Ace as its solution of choice for managing complex configurations highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology. We look forward to evolving our customer partnership with Premier Tech."

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies for over 100 years. One team driven by a shared will to deliver sustainable solutions that help feed, protect and improve our world.

Premier Tech has a wide range of products, services, brands and technologies allowing to increase crop yields, bring beautiful gardens to life, automate the handling and packaging operations of many manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, support companies in their digital transformation and offer bio-ingredients for the well-being of humans and animals.

Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars and is growing internationally, driven by its 5 200 team members in 28 countries.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com

SOURCE Configit

Configit, Diana Diaz, Force4 Technology Communications, [email protected]; Premier Tech, Stéphanie Thériault, Public Relations, [email protected]