Condominium Authority of Ontario Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Registrar

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Condominium Authority of Ontario today announced the appointment of Kate Lamb as Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, effective June 1, 2026. The appointment follows a comprehensive executive search led by the CAO Board of Directors.

"Kate brings a combination of executive leadership, regulatory insight, and genuine commitment to the public interest," said Allison Scanlan, Chair of the CAO Board of Directors. "The Board is confident that under her leadership, the CAO will continue to deliver high-quality services to Ontario's condominium communities, strengthen consumer protection, and work collaboratively with government and sector partners as the condominium sector continues to evolve across the province."

Kate joins the CAO from a Federal professional regulator, where she served as Interim President & CEO. She began her career as a lawyer then moved into senior leadership roles over the last 15 years. She brings a transparent and compassionate leadership style that values stakeholder relationships and service excellence.

"I am honoured to join the Condominium Authority of Ontario at such an important moment for the sector," said Kate. "Ontario's condominium communities deserve clear information, strong protections, and accessible dispute resolution. I look forward to working with the Board, staff, the Ministry, and our many partners to build on the CAO's strong foundation and to continue earning the trust of the people we serve."

As CEO and Registrar, Kate Lamb will lead the CAO in delivering its mandate under the Condo Act. This includes providing information, resources and access to Ontario's public Condo Registry, as well as mandatory training to condominium board directors, while supporting the operations of the Condominium Authority Tribunal, Ontario's first online tribunal.

About the Condominium Authority of Ontario

The Condominium Authority of Ontario improves information, education and dispute resolution services to Ontario's condo communities. Find out more at thecao.ca

SOURCE Condominium Authority of Ontario

Media Contact: Aleks Dhefto, Director of Communications & Stakeholder Relations, Condominium Authority of Ontario, [email protected]