Concord Pacific kicks off Vancouver's summer events season with Free Family Bike Festival and Tour de Concord Cycling Race - Saturday, June 10

New closed track, kid's lap, free treats and kid zone as well as food trucks, a beer garden and thousands in prizes for those on site

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Concord Pacific has announced it will host and fund the third annual Tour de Concord criterium cycling race, and its accompanying Free Family Bike Festival, on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 in Vancouver. Tour de Concord is part of Concord's returning Summer Wellness Series which also includes "Own Your Run" and Yoga @ Concord Community Park with lululemon.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim joined Terry Hui of Concord Pacific to roll out the 2023 Tour de Concord Race & Festival Program. (CNW Group/Concord Pacific)

The race and the onsite festival will be Vancouver's first major summer event and takes place on a new 900-metre cycling course fully contained within Concord Pacific Place (88 Pacific Boulevard) on the north shore of False Creek. This new configuration allows for a custom designed route that eliminates the need for closures of surrounding city streets to minimize disruptions for surrounding residents.

Over and above the production of the festival, Concord Pacific is supporting Cycling BC's youth cycling and high-performance programs, the Vancouver Police Foundation and the Concord Charity Race for kids.

"We are committed to the communities in which we build and have been enabling healthy living for over 30 years with our support of citywide events, charities and our progressive masterplans. The Tour de Concord Festival and race embodies so much of what we represent," says Terry Hui, President and CEO of Concord Pacific‎ Developments. "We're grateful for the city's support, and the nimbleness of their event and engineering staff were key in making this year's event happen."

Concord Pacific is proud to support the growing wellness movement with initiatives like the Tour de Concord, and our Concord Pacific summer wellness series in partnership with lululemon, featuring "Own Your Run" which starts this Wednesday at Concord Community Park. It will be followed in July by our Thursday Yoga at Concord Community Park which attracts hundreds every week throughout the summer. All information is on concordpacific.com.

"The City of Vancouver is proud to once again welcome cyclists from across North America for this marquee race," said Ken Sim, Mayor of the City of Vancouver. "Events like the Tour de Concord are an important part of creating a fun and vibrant atmosphere around our city – we look forward to seeing the positive impact of this year's race."

"Cycling BC is excited to partner with Concord Pacific again this year for the third annual Tour de Concord. These races are fast-paced and exciting to watch," said Erin Waugh, CEO of Cycling BC. "The riders in the elite categories can get up to really high speeds at very close proximity to each other as they jockey for position to win prize money, points, and bragging rights."

EVENT SCHEDULE

From 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., experience the exhilaration of amateur and pro cyclists' racers close-up. Race categories:

Amateur Races

Kids 6-12 Years Old Track Lap

Concord Charity Race

Men's and Women's Pro Races

FAMILY BIKE FESTIVAL - PRE-REGISTER FOR FREE – INCLUDES PRIZES

Everyone is welcome to register online at tourdeconcord.com, and check in on site to receive a wristband that grants admission and access to perks at the bike-themed community festival.

Everyone who registers and checks in on site will be entered for various prize draws, including a chance to win thousands in Trek gift cards and a staycation at the Westin Bayshore with a VIDA Spa visit.

SKids aged 6-12 are encouraged to bring their own bikes and see how it feels to take a lap on the closed course prior to the Tour de Concord Criterium.

There are also free bike safety checks and tune-ups provided by Trek Bicycle, food trucks, various bike vendors, and a beer garden.

Cycling BC's HopOn Kids Zone offers free drop-in skills, obstacle course and games sessions for children between the ages of 3-12.

See displays of the latest e-bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes.

Help end bike theft by registering your bike for free onsite with the 529 Garage, the world's largest digital registration and theft recovery system.

Free treats for kids including popcorn and ice cream.

ONE LUCKY CHARITY WILL WIN @ THE "CONCORD CHARITY RACE"

Ten teams of three cyclists will complete eight 900-metre laps. The best combined team lap times overall wins $5000 for the local kids' charity or organization of their choice. There is already a waiting list for this popular race.

THE MAIN EVENT - TOUR DE CONCORD VANCOUVER

Spectator-friendly criterium races where experienced athletes contend for glory and $5,500 in prize money. Registration details at tourdeconcord.com or concordpacific.com

