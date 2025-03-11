Concirrus Partners with OceanMind to Strengthen ESG Capabilities in Maritime Insurance

The release of the ESG module reinforces Concirrus' commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 13 (Climate Action), as the company advances broader sustainability objectives.

With increasing regulatory focus on maritime emissions and sustainability, the insurance sector is under growing pressure to support greener shipping practices. Through this partnership, Concirrus leverages OceanMind's decade-long expertise in marine enforcement and emissions monitoring to provide actionable insights for insurers, underwriters, and P&I Clubs.

"Our collaboration with OceanMind marks a significant milestone in our ESG journey," said James Whitlam, Product Director at Concirrus. "By integrating OceanMind's robust emissions data into our ESG module, we enable insurers to assess fleet sustainability with greater accuracy, align with evolving industry regulations, and generate comprehensive disclosure reports."

OceanMind's data solutions provide robust emissions modeling for the global shipping fleet, delivering key insights into compliance with Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings and Poseidon Principles alignment.

The partnership ensures that insurers using Concirrus' ESG module can track portfolio performance against industry benchmarks and make informed underwriting decisions based on sustainability metrics. Aligned with the Poseidon Principles, a global framework for assessing and disclosing the climate impact of ship financing and underwriting, this ensures that insurers meet their sustainability commitments.

"Concirrus is at the forefront of data-driven transformation in maritime insurance, and we are thrilled to partner with them to enhance ESG capabilities in the sector," said Nick Wise, Founder and CEO at OceanMind. "For many shipping and maritime companies, emissions data and actionable compliance intelligence is now much more than a 'nice-to-have'; these insights have become increasingly material as new regulations come into play and ESG targets are set."

By combining Concirrus' AI-driven risk analytics with OceanMind's industry-leading emissions data, this partnership provides insurers with a comprehensive solution that not only meets compliance standards but also drives positive environmental impact within the maritime sector. Beyond regulatory compliance, this collaboration fosters meaningful change, empowering insurers to actively drive sustainability in the maritime industry.

About Concirrus

Concirrus revolutionizes underwriting in specialty and commercial insurance with AI-driven solutions that turn hours-long processes into decisions made in seconds. Founded in 2012, it serves sectors like aviation, transportation, marine, surety, construction, political violence, and terrorism. Trusted by leading insurers, its AI analytics streamline operations, optimize risk assessment, and empower smarter, faster decisions in a rapidly evolving industry. To learn more, visit: https://concirrus.ai

About Oceanmind

OceanMind is a tech-enabled global changemaker, using AI and data solutions to create a thriving, equitable, and sustainable future for all. They power effective regulation to prevent damaging and inequitable activities and incentivize responsible business practices in maritime supply chains such that regeneration is the least cost, highest value approach. OceanMind provides analysis and intelligence paired with support, capacity building, and training to power effective enforcement of marine regulations for governments and regulating bodies globally, including fisheries authorities, border control, coast guard, and naval forces. To learn more, visit www.oceanmind.global .

