Concerned Shareholders of Sernova Corp. Stand by their Statements

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The group of longstanding shareholders (the "Concerned Shareholders") of Sernova Corp (TSX: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE: PSH) (XETRA: PSH) ("Sernova" or the "Company") maintains that the decrease in share valuation, lack of investor updates and progress relating to clinical studies, deficiencies relating to business development and partnerships, unjustified compensation as well as corporate governance issues have not been addressed by the current board of directors, nor by the current management team.

Our primary objective remains giving shareholders the opportunity to elect two representative directors to the board, with an emphasis on positive and constructive contributions to unlock value and improve Sernova's ability to maintain timelines, meet key milestones and create meaningful and sustainable shareholder value.

We see short term opportunities to monetize Sernova's accomplishments, thus positioning it as an independent, viable company with renewed relevance in the capital markets.



We also need to ensure that Sernova's lead position in the race to cure different applications is not eroded. There is urgency in recognizing that Sernova's competition continue with their research and trials.

Regarding compensation, we strongly believe that the increases recommended by Sernova are unreasonable, unjustified, not supported by company progress or metrics and unwarranted in a context where Sernova does not yet generate revenue. Below is the compensation table taken directly and integrally from Sernova management's circular that demonstrates the explosion in the compensation amounts over the past two years.

Name and Principal Position Year Salary ($) Share based awards ($) Option based awards ($) (1) Non-equity incentive plan compensation All other compensation ($)(5) Total compensation ($) Annual incentive plan Long-term incentive plan Frank Holler(5) Executive Chair 2022 2021 2020 - - - 495,000 - - 350,000 - - - - - - - - 67,750 66,188 37,792 912,750 66,188 37,792 Dr. Philip M. Toleikis

President & CEO 2022 2021 2020 456,000 409,750 315,000 - - - 4,859,668 - - 262,200 224,250 52,500 - - - - - - 5,577,868 634,000 367,500 David Swallow CFO 2022 2021 2020 268,000 240,188 183,750 - - - 2,893,864 - - 123,280 104,650 - - - - - - 3,285,144 344,838 183,750 Frank Shannon(2) VP,

Clinical Development

and Regulatory Affairs 2022 2021 2020 250,000 60,737 - - - - 315,300 - - 71,000 - - - - - - - - 636,300 60,737 - Chris Barnes(3) VP,

Investor Relations 2022 2021 2020 142,083 - - - - - 189,180 - - 8,138 - - - - - - - - 339,401 - -

It is to be noted that besides the management circular, there is not a single independent recommendation in favor of the compensation resolution.

Long standing shareholders who have helped promote Sernova's potential to their family, friends and associates in the past years are mostly supportive of the Concerned Shareholder Group's initiative to effect unquestionably needed change. These long-standing shareholders have been front row witnesses to Sernova's historical and documented episodes of missed deadlines, unmet commitments, and difficulties in defining and executing a business plan.

Conversely, we understand that those who have only recently been exposed to the company may lack this historical context. Whether shareholders or analysts, without this context, it can be difficult to challenge current management's assertions and identify repetitions or inconsistencies with passed promises.

We urge all shareholders to vote according to the Gold Proxy to ensure:

Two board members represent shareholder interests (Dr. Steven Sangha , Mr. Bertram von Plettenberg );

, Mr. ); Unequivocal rejection of the unjustified and unreasonable compensation resolution;

A coherent business plan is defined, communicated, implemented and for which progress will be measured;

Implementation of commercial initiatives to monetize Sernova's accomplishments;

Past and unexplained delays are not repeated; and

Sernova's market and industry reputations are restored, and strategic partnerships be put in place.

We look forward to working with the board members and management following this election to monetize everyone's investment and ensure Sernova remains in a leadership position… to the benefit of all shareholders.

The deadline to vote is fast approaching.

Please vote by April 24, 2023 to ensure that your vote is counted! If you have any questions or requires assistance with voting, please contact Carson Proxy Advisors at North American toll free phone at 1-800-530-5189, local (collect outside North America) 416-751-2066 or by email at [email protected].

Kushneryk Morgan LLP is serving as legal advisor to Dr. Sangha and Stephan Dubreuil and Carson Proxy Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder communications advisor to the Concerned Shareholders.

