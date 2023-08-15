Concerned Shareholder Announces Nomination of Independent Directors to the Board of Directors of WesCan Energy Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Leo Berezan ("Concerned Shareholder"), in his capacity as a holder of approximately 20%1 of the issued and outstanding common shares of Wescan Energy Corp. ("Wescan"), announces that on Tuesday, August 8 he delivered a notice to Wescan's Chief Executive Officer, Greg Busby, to nominate four independent directors (one of whom is the Concerned Shareholder and collectively, the "Concerned Shareholder Nominees") to Wescan's Board of Directors in accordance with Wescan's advance notice bylaw, for election at the upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting scheduled to be held on September 28, 2023 (the "Meeting"). As of the dissemination of this news release, Wescan has not formally replied to the notice or advised on Wescan's position regarding the Concerned Shareholder Nominees.

While no Meeting materials have been issued and no proxy is being solicited at this time, the Concerned Shareholder wanted to share this update with the market and fellow Wescan shareholders. Both as an incumbent director of Wescan and as Wescan's largest shareholder, the Concerned Shareholder has serious concerns regarding Wescan's under-performance and governance.

The Concerned Shareholder believes a refreshed Board of Directors comprised of the Concerned Shareholder Nominees, who have the appropriate experience and skill set, will not only enhance the governance of Wescan but will also be in the best position to, among other things:

evaluate, update and provide oversight on management's execution of Wescan's business strategy;

review Wescan's financial position and provide oversight on cashflow management; and

restore shareholder confidence in Wescan and improve communications with shareholders and other stakeholders, including timely, fulsome disclosure to markets regarding Wescan in accordance with securities law requirements.

__________________________________ 1 Based on the 41,347,958 common shares issued and outstanding as at March 31, 2023 according to the Wescan's financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023.

