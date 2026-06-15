Concerned Friends Releases Report on Ontario's Inspections of Long-Term Care Homes in 2025

Oversight of Ontario Long-Term Care Homes falls short.

TORONTO, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Today Concerned Friends released their analysis of Ontario's inspections of Long-Term Care Homes in 2025. Following a review of all Long-Term Care Ministry Inspection Reports, the following critical issues emerged:

Fewer than 50% of Ontario LTCHs received a proactive compliance inspection (PCI) during the year.

We recommend:

A PCI should be conducted at each home on a yearly basis, as the Ministry had assured the public was their goal.

The PCI should be comprehensive using all the protocols for the 8 key areas.

Abuse by staff, Neglect by staff, Infection Control and Safety are central to the well-being of residents. Unfortunately, these are longstanding areas needing improvement.

We recommend:

The creation of a regulatory body for Personal Support Workers (PSWs).

All personal care providers be prepared for practice as per recommendations by the Ontario Personal Support Workers Association; there are a variety of care providers, and not all have as much preparation as PSWs.

Nursing Care, Care Plans and Medication Issues are central to resident care.

We recommend:

A role be created in each long-term care home for a registered nurse, who ideally has specialized education in the care of older adults and/or long term care, to round daily on residents and monitor their status and their care.

Long term care be integrated into the health care system.

Responsive behaviours reflect the increasing rate of dementias, mental health challenges and challenging behaviors of people referred to long-term care homes. Sexual and physical assaults of residents by residents with dementia continue.

We recommend:

The government and the Ministry of Long-Term Care increase the supports provided to homes for working with persons with dementia, particularly beyond the dense urban areas.

Relationship of Inspection Program with Quality Improvement. The oversight of long-term care homes relies heavily on the inspection process.

We recommend:

The Ministry of Long-Term Care inform the public how they review their inspection results, how they follow up with identified areas of concern, and how they relate this to quality improvement programs.

For over 40 years, volunteer-run registered charity Concerned Friends has been advocating for quality, safety, and dignity in Long-Term Care Homes. The full report on 2025 inspections of long term care homes, including suggestions for improvement shared with the Ministry of Long-term Care and the Ontario Government, can be found on our website: www.concernedfriends.ca

SOURCE Concerned Friends of Ontario Citizens in Care Facilities

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