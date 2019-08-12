Concept Medical Inc. Granted 2nd 'Breakthrough Device Designation' From the FDA for Its MagicTouch PTA Sirolimus Coated Balloon, for the Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in Below-the-Knee (BTK) Indication

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Concept Medical Inc. is backed by cardiologist, philanthropist and serial entrepreneur Dr. Kiran Patel, who is also a staunch supporter of innovative and disruptive medical devices which can make a real difference to the people of the world. Under the leadership of industry veteran Dr. Manish Doshi, the company plans to launch an extensive range of clinical programs in and outside the USA to create evidence for its innovative drug delivery devices.

Peripheral vascular disease is a circulatory problem in which the peripheral blood vessels – usually the arteries of the legs – are starved of blood supply due to narrowing, blockage or spasm of the supplying blood vessels. If peripheral vascular disease (PVD) occurs only in the arteries, it is called peripheral artery disease (PAD). Most of the time, PAD results from the narrowing of the lumen of the blood vessels caused by inflammation, plaque buildup, or tissue damage. Diabetes is a major risk factor for PAD – more than 85% of patients with diabetes will develop PAD in their lifetime. Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI) is a manifestation of peripheral arterial disease that occurs as chronic ischemic rest pain or ischemic skin lesions, ulcers, or gangrene. Infra-popliteal or below-the-knee (BTK) atherosclerotic arterial disease, either alone or combined with aortoiliac and femoropopliteal vascular disease, is the leading cause of critical limb ischemia and resultant amputations. Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) affects over 8 million people in the United States alone.

Concept Medical Inc. has pioneered the Sirolimus drug delivery platform technology (Nanolute Technology), which has a proven commercial history in the coronary applications in more than 30,000 patients worldwide. MagicTouch PTA Sirolimus coated balloon is developed using this Nanolute Technology for use in PAD.

In an ongoing clinical study (XTOSI), Associate Professor Edward Choke, Principal Investigator of the study and Chief of Vascular Surgery, Sengkang General Hospital Singapore, said, "XTOSI study is the world's first pilot study to investigate the safety and efficacy of novel MagicTouch PTA Sirolimus drug-coated balloon (SCB) in the treatment of below the knee arterial lesions in addition to femoropopliteal lesions. The majority of patients enrolled had major comorbidities (diabetes and end-stage renal failure) and the indication for angioplasty was for severe critical limb ischemia (more than 90% had the most severe Rutherford scores of 5 or 6). The extent of peripheral arterial disease treated was also severe, and about 80% of patients did not have any patent below the knee arteries before angioplasty.

"I am very encouraged by the excellent results so far in these challenging cohort of patients. Device and technical success were both 100%. Freedom from device and procedure-related mortality was 100%. Limb salvage rate at 30 days was 97%. At 6 months, freedom from clinically-driven target lesion revascularization (TLR) was 91%; and primary patency, independently and blindly assessed by duplex ultrasound, was 82%. I did not encounter any distal embolization or 'slow flow phenomenon' after application of SCB in BTK vessels."

Dr. Sahil Parikh, an interventional cardiologist and Associate Professor of Medicine and Director of Endovascular Services at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, said, "The breakthrough designation demonstrates how important it is for us to have new technologies for BTK intervention. Patients with CLI represent an enormous burden to our healthcare system and comprehensive care for these patients begins with effective revascularization. The MagicTouch PTA will hopefully bring us closer to our goals of reducing amputations in the U.S. and the world."

The breakthrough device designation granted to MagicTouch PTA, offers Concept Medical Inc. an opportunity to interact with the FDA's experts through several different program options to efficiently address topics as they arise during the premarket review phase, which can help manufacturers receive feedback from the FDA and identify areas of agreement in a timely way. Manufacturers can also expect a prioritized review of their submission. Under the program, FDA will provide CMI with priority review and interactive communication regarding device development and clinical trial protocols, through to commercialization decisions.

CMI is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and has operational offices in The Netherlands, Singapore, and Brazil. The manufacturing premises are located in India. CMI specializes in developing drug-delivery systems and has unique and patented technology platforms that can be deployed to deliver any drug/pharmaceutical agent across the luminal surfaces of blood vessels.

