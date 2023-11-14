Comways Becomes Partner of Bright Pattern in Europe

Comways, a leading expert of contact center software solutions, has officially partnered with Bright Pattern to resell and implement Bright Pattern omnichannel software solutions across Europe.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- Bright Pattern is happy to announce that it has become an official partner of Comways, an industry-leader in contact center solutions in Europe. Comways will act as an official distributor and reseller of Bright Pattern omnichannel software solutions to various countries across the European region. Comways was established in 2008 and has partnered with leading companies such as: Enghouse, Salesforce, and Vonage. It has continued to push new and emerging technologies and contact center integrations to large-scale enterprises.

Comways delivers professional, trustworthy, and advanced contact center software solutions to customers all across Europe. Comways focuses on strategy execution, delivery, training, and business process redesign. Now, Bright Pattern is an important part of Comways' portfolio of solutions, next to leading giants in the industry.

Bright Pattern will provide state-of-the-art tools and solutions as an industry-changing omnichannel software solutions provider, allowing customers to communicate on any channel, traditional or digital, while simultaneously giving agents the capability to keep context of the entire conversation. In addition, Bright Pattern has world-class OmniQM (Omni Quality Management) and Omni-Enterprise CX™ (Bright Pattern Mobile App).

"We are thrilled to partner with a solutions specialist like Comways," said Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development EMEA. "This enables us to synergistically improve and transform CX for companies in European regions."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

For further information: Media Contact: Chris Wong, Senior Marketing Manager, [email protected]