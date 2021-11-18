Comtech Group Inc. Announces New CFO

"Comtech is at a pivotal stage in the execution of its strategic plan," said Jason Leong. "I am excited to join an organization that is dedicated and committed to realizing its strategic vision and continuing to provide value-add services to its employees, clients, and community." In addition to Finance and Strategy Execution functions, Jason oversees Comtech's Risk Management, Innovation, Information Technology, and Real Estate business functions.

"Comtech is fortunate to have a business leader and executive of Jason's calibre on the team," said Hugo Blasutta, Comtech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "I have had the pleasure of working with Jason in the past and look forward to the positive changes and approaches to continuous improvement he will bring to Comtech."

Jason is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and holds a Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo. Jason joins Comtech from Bird Construction where he served as Vice President, Corporate Finance, following his positions at WSP Canada, MMM Group Limited, Celestica International Inc., and IMAX Corporation.

About Comtech

Founded in 1994, Comtech Group Inc. is a leading provider of integrated program/project management and technical advisory consulting solutions, delivering complex and mission-critical capital programs and projects to the North American market. Comtech is recognized by ReNew Canada as a 2021 Platinum Badge recipient for its service on 17 of Canada's Top 100 infrastructure projects, including some of the most complex rapid transit, infrastructure, and energy projects in Canadian history. To learn more about Comtech, please visit www.teamcomtech.com.

SOURCE Comtech Group Inc.

For further information: Comtech Group Inc., Sandra D'Alessandro, Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

