Comstock Announces Non-Brokered Financing and Proposed Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CSL) ("CSL" or the "Company") today announced a proposed 5 to 1 share consolidation and a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 units (the "Units") priced, on a post-consolidated basis, at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

Private placement

The Units to be issued under the proposed Offering will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). The Warrants will be exercisable for a period of 36 months from closing at a post-consolidated exercise price of $0.12 for the first 12 months following closing and a post-consolidated exercise price of $0.15 for the final 24 months of their term. Certain related parties of the Company may purchase Units under the Offering.

Share Consolidation

The Board of Directors of CSL believes that further equity financing is required in order for the Company to finance its current working capital requirements and for future business purposes. Given the current price of CSL's common shares a consolidation of such shares is required under TSX Venture Exchange policies. The board of directors believes that a consolidation on the basis of 5 old shares of CSL for 1 new share of CSL will achieve such objectives.

The consolidation will be effective upon receipt of all the customary regulatory approvals. A further press release will be issued once such approvals are provided and the effective date of the consolidation is known.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is a diversified mineral exploration company advancing its wholly owned projects located in North America and holds several equity positions in companies with large mineral resources.

100% owned Preview SW Gold Project in Saskatchewan (43-101 Resource Stage)

(43-101 Resource Stage) 100% earn in option on the Rawhide Cobalt-Silver Project in Ontario

Joint Venture and equity investment with E3 Metals Corp. (TSX-V: ETMC), a petro-lithium

company developing lithium extraction technology in Alberta . (43-101 Resource Stage)

company developing lithium extraction technology in . (43-101 Resource Stage) Equity investment in White Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WGO) developing its portfolio of properties

located in the White Gold District of the Yukon (43-101 Resource Stage)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

For further information: Please visit www.comstock-metals.com or contact: Steven H. Goldman, President, CEO and Director, COMSTOCK METALS LTD., Phone: (416) 867-9100, Email: [email protected]