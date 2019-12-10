Compuware Announces Intent to Acquire INNOVATION Data Processing Assets

- INNOVATION Data Processing is a leader in enterprise data protection, business continuance and storage resource management solutions, serving the mainframe market since 1972.

- The addition of INNOVATION's robust data and backup solutions complements Compuware's existing product line, focused on empowering enterprises to leverage their modern mainframes with ease and effectiveness.

- This acquisition will be Compuware's sixth in the last three years.

DETROIT and LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -- Compuware Corporation, the leading provider of software for mainframe DevOps, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of INNOVATION Data Processing, a market leader in enterprise data protection, business continuance and storage resource management solutions serving the mainframe market.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the next quarter. It will be Compuware's sixth mainframe software or services acquisition in the last three years.

The addition of INNOVATION's flagship data management and protection solutions product lines FDR, FDRPAS and IAM, as well as segment leading solutions including UPSTREAM and FATSCOPY, complements and extends Compuware's portfolio of mainframe software including Abend-AID, COPE, File-AID, Hiperstation, ISPW, Strobe, ThruPut Manager, Topaz and Xpediter.

"Given our mission to modernize every aspect of mainframe software delivery, the inclusion of INNOVATION's talent, expertise, and leading backup and data protection solutions is a natural extension of our company's culture and portfolio of leading mainframe software," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "Like Compuware, INNOVATION has a rich heritage of innovation that empowers customers to leverage their mainframe with ease and effectiveness. With the growing importance of data and compliance mandates, our customers will now have access to a full set of proven solutions already in use by hundreds of large enterprises worldwide."

"Compuware is the perfect home for INNOVATION's products and customers," said INNOVATION's CEO and Founder Anthony Mazzone. "Compuware has demonstrated a unique understanding of the new challenges mainframe owners face and I believe that this acquisition will best serve the needs of the mainframe storage management worldwide customer base."

INNOVATION Data Processing

INNOVATION Data Processing is a leading international provider of enterprise data protection, business continuance and storage resource management solutions satisfying business information security concerns since 1972. Combining high-performance design with non-disruptive virtualization, easy-to-use and extremely reliable backup, recovery, data replication and privileged information protection, INNOVATION solutions seek to eliminate business downtime while addressing data security concerns. By actively partnering with leading storage vendors, to ensure technological currency, INNOVATION is the choice of thousands of enterprise customers worldwide for their business resiliency needs. The company is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by taking full advantage of their mainframe investments. We do this by delivering innovative software that enables IT professionals with mainstream skills to develop, deliver and support mainframe applications with ease and agility. Our modernized solutions uniquely automate mainframe work, integrate into a cross-platform DevOps toolchain and measure software delivery quality, velocity and efficiency. Learn more at compuware.com.

