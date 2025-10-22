ComputerTalk's ice Contact Center Achieves Unify Integration Model Certification for Microsoft Teams Phone Extensibility

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - ComputerTalk, a leading provider of customer experience solutions, announced that its ice Contact Center solution has been Certified for Microsoft Teams Phone extensibility through the Unify Integration model. This certification validates ComputerTalk's commitment to delivering secure, enterprise-grade, and future-proof customer engagement solutions built on Microsoft's latest innovations.

Microsoft recently announced the general availability of Teams Phone extensibility and the corresponding developer Certification program for the Teams Unify integration model. This certification is awarded to software development companies (SDCs) whose solutions meet Microsoft's highest standards for quality, reliability, and compatibility. ComputerTalk is proud to be one of just five vendors worldwide to achieve this certification to-date--and uniquely, the only vendor supporting all three Microsoft Teams contact center integration models: Unify, Extend, and Connect.

Teams Phone extensibility streamlines how Teams telephony integrates with ice Contact Center. Previously, ComputerTalk's Direct Connect solution required additional configuration for Teams phone numbers--whether Microsoft-provided, Direct Routing, or Operator Connect. With Teams Phone extensibility, organizations can now integrate Teams telephony into their contact center faster more seamlessly, with fewer complexities.

"Achieving Unify integration model certification is another milestone in our deep and ongoing collaboration with Microsoft," said Chris Bardon, Chief Software Architect at ComputerTalk. "This certification reflects our focus on engineering a platform that not only delivers the highest level of reliability and security but also embraces the future of customer engagement--where AI, Microsoft Teams, and the contact center work together to transform how organizations serve their customers."

"ComputerTalk helps organizations extend Microsoft Teams Phone into the contact center, simplifying management and elevating customer experiences," said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Partner Engineering and Customer Experiences at Microsoft. "With Unify integration model, ice Contact Center 15.1 being Certified for Microsoft Teams, makes it easier to deploy and scale Teams-native solutions while enabling new opportunities for AI-powered engagement."

With this latest certification, ComputerTalk further demonstrates its commitment to empowering organizations with advanced capabilities that simplify operations, enable AI-driven insights, and elevate the customer experience--all within the trusted Microsoft ecosystem.

