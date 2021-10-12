Computation's Waste Reduction Week - FREE Computer and Electronics Recycling Event! October 18th - 24th 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Looking for an environmentally sensitive and privacy ensured method to dispose of your unwanted computer and electronic equipment? Leave it with Computation! We'll see to it that your equipment is processed to the highest standards using our 3Rs model.

For Waste Reduction Week, October 18th – 24th, we are inviting the general public to drop off their unwanted computer and electronic equipment for reuse or recycling. For larger quantities, organizations, and pick-up service or specific data destruction or reporting requirements, please contact us.

Drop-off is available at our:

Toronto facility, 280 Jane St., from 10:00am until 7:00pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am until 6:00pm on Saturday & Sunday.

Pick-up service is available by appointment. Please contact us to make arrangements.

This event is free for most types of computer, phone, electronic and audio-video related equipment. All information present on systems will be securely destroyed. Every effort will be made to refurbish the equipment placed under our stewardship, remarketing where possible. Irreparable equipment is recycled for its raw materials. All equipment under our management is diverted from landfill and processed locally. In addition to recycling we offer refurbished computer equipment, technical support services, and network cabling (wiring) installation for the home and office.

Computation Ltd. is a computer recycler (diverting e-waste from landfill since 2001) with a wide range of data destruction capabilities, and full-service IT support provider serving Canada from coast-to-coast. IT services provided range from hardware and software support at the desktop/laptop level (on Windows, Apple, and Linux platforms), to maintenance of data centers, storage systems, servers, routers and switches, installation of network cabling, LAN, access control and security camera systems.

SOURCE Computation Ltd

For further information: For more information about this event, or other inquiries, please contact: Dennis Maslo at 416.801.4358, or [email protected], www.computation.ca

Related Links

http://www.computation.ca

