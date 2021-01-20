Comprod Inc. announces a milestone in their evolution as a result of the acquisition by Kairos Capital Management

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Kairos announces the acquisition of Comprod, a leader in the field of radio telecommunications with a well-established and recognized reputation in North America and internationally.

This transaction will enable Comprod to accelerate its growth and further distinguish itself in a fast-paced industry while supporting the growing needs of a clientele which includes front-line essential services.

Investing more in R&D

"We look forward to supporting Comprod's management team in its next phase of growth. " says Marc Desmarais, managing partner at Kairos. "Comprod has distinguished itself from its competition through its ability to innovate and adapt its product offering to the needs of its customers, and we see great potential for growth. Therefore, we will continue to invest significantly in research and development to offer cutting-edge products and solutions. »

"We have experienced significant growth over the past few years across all our product lines. "adds Gilles Racine, founder of Comprod "Our new partners share a common vision, which is to continue investing in our technologies and our people to offer a tailored product and service to our customers. We are very excited to be working with the Kairos team and to pursue our growth initiatives. »

About Comprod Inc.

Comprod, a proud Quebec company, is a market leader in design, manufacturing and supply of fixed and mobile antennas, RF filters and in-building DAS solutions. Solidly established in Canada and the United States for 45 years, the company serves the public safety, public and government services, defense, telecommunications and transportation sectors. www.comprodcom.com

About Kairos Capital Management LLP

Kairos is a Montreal-based private equity fund distinguished by its deep expertise in operations and strategic planning. The fund was established in 2020 and aims to invest and support management teams of medium-sized companies to accelerate their growth and contribute to the success of Canadian companies in various business sectors.

