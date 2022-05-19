COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES REINSTATEMENT OF TRADING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), is pleased to announce that the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2022 (collectively, the "FFCTOs"), have been fully revoked by the applicable regulatory authorities.

The CTOs were issued as a result of the Company's failure to file the annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "2021 Financial") on or before May 2, 2022. The 2021 Financials were filed on SEDAR on May 6, 2022.

The Company applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") for the reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V. The reinstatement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX-V was granted by the TSX-V on May 19, 2022 and CHS will commence trading on May 24, 2022. Pursuant to the reinstatement review process with the TSXV, the Company wishes to clarify that it is intending to hold its annual general shareholders meeting ("AGM"), on or before September 30, 2022.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Telehealth and Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state of the art HPS Novus Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefit administration (including insurance companies, hospitals, doctors and labor unions, through various corporation in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, licensing and maintenance services.

For further information: COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC., Mariam Cather, Chief Strategy Officer and Director, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 732-362-2000