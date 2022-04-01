COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN RESIGNATION

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in Healthcare Benefits Administration software and services, announces the resignation of Dr. Hassan Mohaideen as Chairman of the Company, member of the board of directors (the "Board"), effective April 1, 2022.

The Board thanks Dr. Hassan for his contribution, leadership, dedication and service to CHS.

Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer and President of CHS, and member of the Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective April 1, 2022.

