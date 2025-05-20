COMPLETE Board Change is Urgently Needed at MediPharm Labs! Apollo Technology Capital Corporation Files Amended and Restated Proxy Circular Detailing Prolonged Underperformance, Strategic Failures, Excessive Executive Compensation, and Troubling Lack of Transparency Under Current Leadership

Launches Campaign Website at www.CureMediPharm.com, Which Articulates 5-Pillar Plan to Rebuild Company

Details How MediPharm Labs is Hemorrhaging Money at an Alarming Rate and is on Pace to Run Out of Cash by November 2025

Exorbitant Executive Compensation Packages Despite Persistent Losses Demonstrate a Board and Management Team Misaligned with Shareholders' Best Interests

Board Cannot Be Trusted After Costing Shareholders $1 Billion

Nominates Six Highly Qualified Director Candidates – John Fowler, Alan D. Lewis, David Lontini, Demetrios Mallios, Regan McGee, and Scott Walters – to Cure MediPharm Labs Before It's Too Late

Nominees Bring Significant Turnaround, M&A, and Operational Expertise Alongside Fresh Perspectives to Restore Value and Accountability at MediPharm Labs

URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO DISREGARD MEDIPHARM'S GREEN PROXY CARD AND VOTE THE GOLD PROXY CARD "FOR" APOLLO CAPITAL'S SIX DIRECTOR NOMINEES

TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Apollo Technology Capital Corporation ("Apollo Capital"), which together with its affiliates and associates collectively is one of the largest shareholders of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs", or the "Company"), owning approximately 3.0% of the Company's common stock, today announced that it has filed an amended and restated information circular (the "Circular") in connection with its intention to nominate six highly qualified director candidates to MediPharm's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 16, 2025 (the "Annual Meeting").

Additionally, Apollo Capital launched a campaign website at www.CureMediPharm.com where shareholders can review the facts, understand what's at stake, and learn how to protect the value of their investment. The website details Apollo Capital's 5-Pillar Plan to restore value to MediPharm Labs, as well as specific actions that the nominees would take in their first 100 days of service on the Board. The 5-Pillar Plan includes:

Replace Failed Leadership with Aligned Executives



Implement Financial Discipline & Strategic Review



Retain Strategic Assets for Long-Term Shareholder Value



Unlock International Medical Growth



Restore Trust Through Transparency and Good Governance

The Circular and website present a clear and compelling case regarding MediPharm Labs' severe underperformance, reckless strategic missteps, and alarming destruction of shareholder value, which have placed the company in serious jeopardy while the management team receives exorbitant pay packages. These failures have cost shareholders $1 billion, and reduced the Company's cash position to just $8 million as of March 31, 2025 – on pace to reach zero by November 2025.

The Circular and website provide information about Apollo Capital's nominees – John Fowler, Alan D. Lewis, David Lontini, Demetrios Mallios, Regan McGee, and Scott Walters – who are accomplished business leaders committed to openness and transparency in their dialogue with MediPharm Labs shareholders. In particular, they are prepared to answer any questions or address any concerns shareholders might have – even if they are difficult. This is a stark contrast to MediPharm Lab's current Board and management team, which has avoided answering for their failures, including not holding a shareholder call for three quarters and not answering any of the questions Apollo put forth before the first quarter 2025 financial results call.

Apollo Capital believes a wholesale Board change at MediPharm Labs is the only path forward, and that shareholders must act now before it's too late.

At www.CureMediPharm.com, shareholders can also sign up for important campaign updates.

To access Apollo Capital's Circular and related proxy materials, including a proxy or voting instruction form, visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

