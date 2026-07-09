Competitive BC Calls for Reform of BC Labour Relations Board

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Competitive BC is calling on the Province of British Columbia to review and reform the BC Labour Relations Board (BCLRB), following a joint letter from six of the province's leading business organizations raising concerns about growing caseload pressures, delays and the need for balanced private-sector employer representation.

Business does not view the BCLRB to be consistently balanced. Private sector employers do not see themselves consistently represented on the Board where most employer representatives are principally appointed from public sector employer groups.

In a joint letter to Premier David Eby, Minister of Labour Jennifer Whiteside and Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon, the organizations argue that a balanced, efficient and predictable labour relations system is critical to BC's economic competitiveness and the interests of both employers and workers.

The letter notes that certification applications before the Board have increased by 138 per cent since 2021 and are now well above the 25-year average. It also points to growing wait times for mediation, time extensions and increased complexity in the cases coming before the Board.

The letter was signed by the Business Council of British Columbia, Canadian Federation of Independent Business, Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, Retail Council of Canada and Surrey Board of Trade.

Click here to read the full letter.

SOURCE Fairview Strategy

Media Contact: Competitive BC, [email protected]