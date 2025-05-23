Compass Mining Partners with Synota's "Impact Mining" Initiative to Transform Bitcoin Hashrate into Community Impact

Initial donation supports a hospital and village in Nigeria, with plans for further expansion

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, proudly announces its role as the inaugural donor to Synota's Impact Mining initiative. Through this groundbreaking partnership, Compass is turning Bitcoin's computing power, or "hashrate", into a humanitarian resource: affordable, reliable energy for underserved communities.

Through this collaboration with Synota, Compass Mining aims to demonstrate another way the Bitcoin mining industry can contribute directly to energy access, healthcare, and education in underserved communities without leaving the data center.

"This is hashrate with heart," said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. "We're proud to show our customers and the broader industry how Bitcoin mining can improve lives, not just balance sheets."

Under the Impact Mining initiative, Compass Mining has directed some of the output of its mining machines to a Bitcoin mining pool configuration provided by Synota and managed on behalf of Renewvia Solar Africa, an operator of clean energy mini-grids in Africa. The revenue generated by this hashrate is used to offset electricity costs for critical infrastructure in Nigeria.

At Oloibiri Hospital , Compass's contribution is helping cover the monthly power bills. This allows the facility to redirect resources to patient care. Serving over 3,600 patients annually and having delivered over 34,000 babies since 2010, this hospital is now empowered to treat hundreds more.





, Compass's contribution is helping cover the monthly power bills. This allows the facility to redirect resources to patient care. Serving over 3,600 patients annually and having delivered over 34,000 babies since 2010, this hospital is now empowered to treat hundreds more. In Ozuzu, a rural village connected to a solar mini-grid in 2021, 150 homes, businesses, and a school are now benefiting from a 20% reduction in power costs thanks to Impact Mining. Lower energy prices mean more lighting, more technology use, and ultimately more economic opportunity.

"Bitcoin mining has always been a driver of energy innovation," said CJ Burnett, Chief Revenue Officer at Compass Mining. "Now it's a driver of energy opportunity. A small portion of global hashrate is delivering outsized impact for real people."

Compass Mining views this initiative as a proof-of-concept that mining can be more than profitable; it can be purposeful. Whether through direct machine allocation or partial hashrate donations, every block solved can help power a brighter world. Looking ahead, Synota plans to expand the Impact Mining initiative and Compass Mining intends to continue the partnership.

"We're thrilled to have Compass Mining lead the way," said Austin Mitchell, CEO and Co-founder of Synota. "They've shown that any miner, anywhere in the world, can take part in Impact Mining simply by redirecting a portion of their hashrate through a shared pool configuration. It's a small step that can make a big difference. Donating hashrate also offers tax advantages, and we're building the infrastructure to support that."

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io .

