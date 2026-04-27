Compass Mining Partners With SpiderPool to Offer 1% Bitcoin Mining Pool Fees

WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announced its new partnership with SpiderPool, the world's fifth-largest Bitcoin mining pool. The partnership will offer Compass Mining customers a 1% pool fee on Spider Pool's FPPS payment method, representing a 75% reduction compared to the pool's standard 4% fee.

The move comes as Bitcoin miners focus on cost efficiency amid tightening margins and historically low hashprice. By aggregating customer hashrate across its platform, Compass Mining is able to negotiate preferential rates typically reserved for larger operations. This agreement gives customers a way to reduce pool fees and improve payout consistency.

"Users were asking for better rates, so we delivered. We constantly try to understand our community's pain points and add as much value as we can," said Shanon Squires, Chief Mining Officer at Compass Mining. "Thanks to this partnership, our customers will enjoy the same industry-low rates that typically require large-scale commitments."

Spider Pool is a SOC 2 Type 1 & Type 2 certified operation that currently accounts for around 8% of global Bitcoin block production, making it one of the industry's largest and most established mining pools. As part of the partnership, SpiderPool will list Compass Mining as a preferred hosting partner on its website.

"From the transparency of our mining pool to our focus on non-custodial models, we have proven our commitment to decentralization and empowerment of individual miners, and so has Compass Mining," said Jack Chen, Founder at SpiderPool. "We are very proud to offer this special rate to their community and hope it can make a meaningful difference for their mining economics."

Compass Mining customers can access the discounted SpiderPool FPPS rate by setting up a SpiderPool sub-account with a "compass" prefix and linking it in their Compass Mining Dashboard. Once connected, the discounted fee is applied automatically. Check out the step-by-step guide to access the SpiderPool fee discount here.

To better understand how payout models work and how they affect your mining experience, read: Understanding Bitcoin Mining Pool Payout Structures: FPPS vs. PPLNS

This partnership builds on Compass Mining's broader efforts to secure better pool rates for its customers, following prior collaborations with partners such as NiceHash.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a Bitcoin mining infrastructure and operations company that provides individuals and institutions with access to industrial-scale mining. Through its platform, customers can purchase ASIC hardware, host machines in professionally managed facilities, and access end-to-end services including logistics, repairs, site management, and ongoing operational support.

Compass Mining manages approximately 160 MW of capacity across ~20 facilities in North America. The company focuses on reliability, transparency, and performance, with a customer-first approach that supports miners from initial deployment through long-term operations. To learn more, visit compassmining.io.

About SpiderPool

SpiderPool is one of the world's leading Bitcoin mining pools, offering miners stable, secure, and efficient mining pool services. In addition to mining pool services, SpiderPool provides ASIC firmware optimization, hosting service, liquidity support, and mining-related financial products, all designed to help miners maximize profitability and manage operational risks. We are committed to continuously advancing the concept of a decentralized mining pool, with the ultimate goal of achieving full transparency. To learn more about SpiderPool, visit www.spiderpool.com.

SOURCE Compass Mining

Compass Mining Media Relations, [email protected]