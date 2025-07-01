Compass Mining Energizes New 4.5 MW Site in Iowa in Partnership with DIGTB

The new site strengthens the company's ability to help its hosting customers upgrade their fleets as mining economics evolve

WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure and services, today announced the energization of a new 4.5 megawatt (MW) site in Iowa, Pioneer IA5, developed in partnership with DIGTB. The facility supports self-mining operations for both Compass Mining and DIGTB, and reflects Compass Mining's ongoing focus on optimizing assets, enhancing operational flexibility, and diversifying revenue streams.

The project leverages the strengths of both companies to deliver an efficient and sustainable operation. Compass Mining provided the latest generation mining hardware and oversees remote monitoring and reward distribution through its industry-leading hosting platform. DIGTB secured competitive power contracts, built the infrastructure, and manages on-site operations, including maintenance and curtailment strategies.

"This partnership highlights Compass Mining's ability to maximize the value of our resources through thoughtful collaboration," said Karoon Mackenchery, Director of Hosting Services at Compass Mining. "By converting underutilized machines into productive assets, we are extending their service life and supporting a more resilient, efficient operation for Compass Mining and its hosting customers. Partnerships like this ensure we remain a reliable offtake option for customers upgrading their fleets."

The collaboration allows Compass Mining to trial new infrastructure partners with minimal risk while delivering immediate operational benefits. Depending on the outcome, Compass Mining may expand the partnership with proven, trusted partners in the future.

"We're excited to partner with Compass Mining, an industry leader in Bitcoin miner hosting," said Paul Thiara, CEO of DIGTB. "As we continue to deploy capital toward larger scale developments, including a 40 megawatt site we are breaking ground on, having a trusted partner like Compass Mining by our side is critical. Their operational expertise and commitment to excellence make them an ideal collaborator as we raise and deploy more capital into energy infrastructure. We look forward to deepening this relationship and building on our shared success with the Compass Mining team."

Geoff Hunter, CEO of Hunter-Douglas International, LLC, which played a key role in coordinating the project, said: "It was a pleasure to be involved in every aspect of this project. This site development wouldn't have been possible without the flawless execution by all parties involved. We look forward to growing the relationship."

This announcement follows Compass Mining's recent 13 MW expansion with Soluna and reflects its broader strategy to serve miners of all sizes, from individuals with a single machine to companies operating industrial-scale mining facilities. Beyond retail hosting, Compass Mining continues to find innovative ways to align its resources with the right infrastructure, creating value for customers and partners alike. For more information, visit www.compassmining.io .

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for Bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io .

About DIGTB

DIGTB, INC. is an industrial developer specializing in the acquisition, improvement, and repositioning of real estate assets with significant energy infrastructure. From power-intensive data centers and mining facilities to traditional commercial and industrial properties, DIGTB, INC. creates value by unlocking underutilized assets across North America. Founded by experienced operators with a deep footprint across the West Coast, DIGTB INC. also actively owns and manages a diverse portfolio of conventional businesses and real estate holdings. To learn more about DIGTB, INC., visit www.digtb.com

SOURCE Compass Mining

Media Contact: BlocksBridge Consulting, [email protected]