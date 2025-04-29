Compass Mining Energizes New 30 MW Self-Owned Bitcoin Mining Facility in Iowa

Phase I of state-of-the-art facility now online; construction of remaining capacity to start in Q4

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Compass Mining (the "Company"), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and operational solutions, today announced the successful energization of Phase I of its new self-owned, state-of-the-art Bitcoin mining facility in Iowa. The first phase, with a 8 megawatts (MW) power capacity, is now fully operational, with construction of the remaining capacity expected to start in Q4.

Located on a 5-acre greenfield site, the new Iowa facility marks a significant step in the Company's growth strategy, increasing its self-owned infrastructure portfolio. Completely owning and operating a site allows the Company to strengthen control over its operations and offer enhanced flexibility to its customers, who now have the option to select "Iowa 4" as the deployment location for new machines purchased through Compass Mining's platform.

"Expanding our self-owned infrastructure is a crucial step in strengthening Compass Mining's position as a leader in Bitcoin mining hosting," said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. "Owning and operating our own sites gives customers greater operational control while still allowing them to choose from our network of reliable third-party facilities to best meet their individual needs and preferences."

The Iowa facility builds on Compass Mining's broader U.S. expansion, following the recent launch of its hydro-cooled Bitcoin mining facility in North Dakota. In 2024 alone, Compass Mining energized nearly 50 MW of new power capacity across sites in Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas, reinforcing its role as a premier provider of Bitcoin mining hosting solutions.

