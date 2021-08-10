COMPASS and CMiC expand pre-construction/pre-qualification capabilities through integration

Through this integration, CMiC continues to enhance prequalification functionality for construction firms.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - CMiC, the innovation leader in ERP and field operations software for the construction industry – has announced a technology partnership with COMPASS, a leading prequalification platform that focuses on data and analytics to assess subcontractor risk.

The COMPASS product suite, developed by Bespoke Metrics, provides advanced analytics to supplement and support a general contractor's internal risk management. One key feature of COMPASS is their proprietary Q Score, which acts as an unbiased independent benchmark for decision making.

Under this arrangement, CMiC will be able to provide users access to best-in-class subcontractor analytics, integrated directly into the CMiC pre-qualification module.

"Prequalification is the critical first step in managing project risk," said Oliver Ritchie, VP of Technology & Innovation at CMiC. "Integrating COMPASS into our prequalification module allows us to offer a comprehensive solution to our customers while strengthening their subcontractor prequalification process within our platform. Customers can also utilize the independent, third-party COMPASS Q Score to assess a subcontractor's financial, business, and health & safety strengths."

"Bespoke Metrics recognizes that best practices for risk management involve making information available where the users are – within the ERP system. Our success can be attributed to listening to General Contractors and the integration with CMiC is one more step towards meeting their objective of combining critical tools into an easy-to-use package." said Michael Ho, CEO at Bespoke Metrics.



About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets – from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.



About Bespoke Metrics

Founded in 2016, Bespoke Metrics is a data management and analytical model development company, focused on producing tools to provide empirical support for decision making, Bespoke Metrics blends expertise in data control, model development, and user interface to provide innovative solutions for industries looking to utilize data to its fullest. To learn more, contact Connell O'Leary at [email protected] or visit compass.bespokemetrics.com.

SOURCE Bespoke Metrics

For further information: To learn more, contact Connell O'Leary at [email protected] or visit compass.bespokemetrics.com

Related Links

bespokemetrics.com

