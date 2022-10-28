Community polls show 84% of residents on the Port au Port peninsula in Western Newfoundland are against World Energy GH2's mega wind turbine project

PORT AU PORT PENINSULA, NL, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - On October 25, 2022 The Environmental Transparency Committee hosted a public meeting in Sheaves Cove.

The purpose of the meeting was to reveal polls conducted by the residents regarding the proposed wind turbine project by World Energy GH2 called Project Nujio'qonik.

Approximately 190 residents and MHA Tony Wakeham were present. World Energy GH2 declined an invitation to attend.

1,027 residents were polled in the following format: a street address, date signed and witnessed by a Commissioner of Oaths.

The polls read as follows:

Yes, I support the proposed wind farm project for the peninsula

No, I am against the wind farm project for the peninsula

Undecided

The LSD of Sheaves Cove conducted polls at their community centre.

50 residents participated

100% (50) No

The Town of Cape St. George conducted polls at their office in the town hall.

187 residents participated.

76% (142) No

20% (37) Yes

4% (8) Undecided

The LSD of Ship Cove, Lower Cove and Jerry's Nose conducted polls door to door.

90 residents participated

92% (83) No

7% (6) Yes

1% (1) Undecided

The LSD of Campbell's Creek conducted polls door to door.

17 residents participated

82% (14) No

18% (3) Yes

The Town of Port Au Port West conducted polls door to door.

129 residents participated

53% (69) No

42% (54) Yes

5% (6) Undecided

The LSD of Piccadilly Slant and Abraham's Cove conducted polls door to door.

160 residents participated

82% (131) No

9% (15) Yes

9% (14) Undecided

The LSD of Piccadilly Head conducted polls door to door.

83 residents participated

78% (65) No

12% (10) Yes

10% (8) Undecided

The LSD of Black Duck Brook and Winter Houses conducted polls door to door.

39 residents participated

84% (33) No

13% (5) Yes

3% (1) Undecided

The LSD of Mainland conducted polls door to door.

194 residents participated

99% (192) No

1% (2) Yes

The LSD of Three Rock Cove conducted polls door to door.

78 residents participated

96% (75) No

4% (3) Yes

Based on these 10 communities 84% of residents are against the project.

The Environmental Transparency Committee is a grassroots volunteer-based community organization dedicated to preserving the environment, ecosystem & integrity of Port au Port Peninsula in Western Newfoundland.

SOURCE Environmental Transparency Committee

