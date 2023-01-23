Community Living Association for South Simcoe Staff Raise Awareness of Increase in Workplace Violence

ALLISTON, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Developmental Services workers at Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS) will hold a rally on Monday, January 23 to call for their employer to take immediate action in the wake of numerous incidents of workplace violence in the past year.

Date: Monday, January 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm

Location: 125 Dufferin Street South, Alliston ON

Although originating from a small percentage of total residents, CLASS facilities are not designed or equipped to accommodate individuals with a history of violence or substance use. OPSEU/SEFPO Local 332 members have reported an increase in threats to their safety to the employer, including physical and verbal assaults. The assaults have resulted in concussions, stitches, broken bones, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Workers are not trained to support individuals with these complex needs - and these workers are being put at risk.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 332 President Allan May is available to speak with the media.

