Community Bank Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March Community Bank Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS: https://bit.ly/30st1Kx

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presentations:

Presentation

Ticker

Keynote Presentation: Janney Montgomery Scott

"Community Bank Valuations – Amidst headwinds, what does the future path look like? "

Royal Financial, Inc.

OTCQX: RYFL

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

OTCQX: PBAM

Victory Bancorp Inc.

OTCQX: VTYB

Suncrest Bank

OTCQX: SBKK

White River Bancshares Company

OTCQX: WRIV

Freedom Bank of Virginia

OTCQX: FDVA

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

OTCQX: MCBI

Communities First Financial Corp.

OTCQX: CFST

Alpine Banks of Colorado

OTCQX: ALPIB

Kish Bancorp, Inc.

OTCQX: KISB

BankFirst Capital Corp.

OTCQX: BFCC

First Resource Bank

OTCQX: FRSB

Community Bancorp.

OTCQX: CMTV

InsCorp, Inc.

OTCQX: IBTN

First Home Bancorp, Inc.

OTCQX: FHBI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

For further information: Media Contact: OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]; Virtual Investor Conferences Contact: John M. Viglotti, SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access, OTC Markets Group, (212) 220-2221, [email protected]

