Communitech Opens the Market
Feb 22, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Communitech Chief Executive Officer Chris Albinson and tech founders from Waterloo Region and across Canada joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the record year for capital raising in the region and to open the market.
Communitech was launched in 1997 by a group of founders committed to making Waterloo Region a global tech leader. Today, Communitech is Canada's leading innovation hub, supporting a community of more than 1,600 founders of startups, scale-ups and at-scale companies across Canada on their journey to a billion dollars in annual revenue.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Tuesday February 22, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Broadcast live from Kitchener
